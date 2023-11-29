Fernando Colunga and Blanca Soto Expecting Their First Child

Fernando Colunga, known for jealously guarding details of his personal life, is reportedly expecting his first child with actress Blanca Soto. Rumors of their courtship have been circulating for years, and it seems that the news has finally been confirmed.

According to the program ‘Gossip no like’, Blanca Soto is five months pregnant with Fernando Colunga’s child. The news was received by the couple in September at a clinic in Miami. Currently, she is in Miami and he is in Mexico for the recordings of the Televisa soap opera that he stars in.

During an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, Colunga revealed that he has always dreamed of becoming a father and has never refused the idea of having a child. It is speculated that the couple has been in a relationship for more than 10 years.

For more updates on the couple and their upcoming arrival, be sure to check out your digital or printed TVNotas magazine.

