IMOLA – Everything that is Ferrari glitters and the Finali Mondiali – a pharaonic event organized primarily for Maranello’s most dedicated track-driving customers – shines with its own light through the exciting showcase of the past, present and future of the red “dream” race that with each new edition, manages to attract thousands of enthusiasts, professionals and fans.

Held over the past weekend at the Enzo e Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola, the 2022 World Finals will be remembered first and foremost for the announcement of the return of the Prancing Horse to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 499P. During Sunday’s final parade among the curbs of the circuit, the prototype destined to compete in the top category of the World Endurance Championship 2023 was joined by the new 296 GT3 (another novelty that will replace the 488 in the next GT championship) and followed by a long trail of timeless masterpieces such as the single-seaters of the many triumphs in F1, the racing cars of the XX program and the six models of the “Challenge” championship (from 348 to 488) built between 1993 and 2020. Always inside the paddock, the public has admired live and up close the entire range of contemporary Ferraris led by the new Purosangue, as well as the rarest and most significant examples of the GT epic such as the 750 Monza, 225S, 250LM from 1963 and the legendary 166MM; first Maranello car to win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1948.

If the sense of history and entertainment are structural qualities of the Finali Mondiali event, just as intriguing is Ferrari’s ability to seduce its customers with perpetual solicitations that from the special series called SP (offered only to a limited number of owners) extend to driving experiences literally unobtainable elsewhere: “Ferrari is the only manufacturer capable of organizing Gentlemen Drivers events where the pleasure of driving historic or racing cars is adequately supported by excellent food, elegance and glamorous atmospheres” tells us one of the thousands of guests at the sumptuous gala dinner “while in the amateur championships of other manufacturers – continues the Ferrari customer – you can race on the track with beautiful sports cars but then you eat Frankfurters from the kiosks and the context is a bit cheap”. As with the limited edition custom-built cars, access to races for amateur riders as well as to the various activities deriving from the racing world of the Prancing Horse, are prizes granted to the most loyal customers and who, with each new season, see requests higher than availability. Ferrari does not provide any data on the cost of participation in the Club Challenge championship (on the 488 Evo) or Ferrari Challenge but for the former, it is easy to hypothesize an annual non-repayable outlay close to one million euros and sold out – with participants coming from five continents – is the practice. Even more elite are the XX and F1 Clienti programs where those who have the luck and the economic possibilities to grab one of the very few historic cars or single-seaters available are assisted like a professional driver (from overall logistics to tire changes to telemetry analysis. performance) by the men of the Maranello racing department.

The spectacular glance of the hundreds of Ferraris located between curbs, paddocks and exhibition areas, is from this point of view the tip of a grandiose iceberg in which the submerged part is made up of an incomparable motorsport tradition made available to the customer. That said and net of the unimaginable assets that roam the paddock, the success of the Finali Mondiali also and above all lies in the exploration of the precious Ferrari DNA through retrospectives, product presentations and playful activities that extend from simulators to hot-laps. at night which in the 2022 edition celebrated with style, speed and adrenaline the great return of Ferrari to the endurance world championship, and the new hypercar called 499P.