ROME – Ferrari teams up with Samsung Display for the development of OLED screens for future models of the Prancing Horse, while the Purosangue and the Vision GT have won the prestigious Red Dot Award: Best of the Best.

The memorandum of understanding between Ferrari and Samsung Display was signed on the Asan campus in South Korea between Benedetto Vigna, CEO of the Maranello company and JS Choi, President and CEO of the leading Korean company in the production of screens based on the revolutionary technology Oled. The innovations brought by Samsung Display in the sector of OLED curved panels, with reduced weight and dimensions, will allow Ferrari to integrate cutting-edge technologies into its future models, in order to maximize the driving experience.



Benedetto Vigna, Ceo Ferrari e JS Choi, President e Ceo Samsung Display

According to Vigna, “in the luxury sector it is essential to be able to take the customer experience to ever higher levels. The strategic partnership launched with Samsung Display, aimed at the development of ad hoc solutions for very high technology OLED displays, represents a significant step forward in the creation of very high quality digital environments for our future models”. For the CEO of Samsung Display, JS Choi, “our many years of experience in the field of OLED technology places us in the ideal position for the introduction of high-tech displays in the new generation Ferraris, which are up to the high standards of the cars of Maranello. The collaboration with Ferrari will certainly open up exciting opportunities to apply our strengths to the world of super sports cars, consolidating our position in the OLED screen market for the automotive sector and thus allowing us to reach a higher level”.





Meanwhile, for the first time in the history of the Red Dot Awards, Ferrari has won two top-level awards in as many categories of the very important design award assigned by the association of the same name. The Ferrari Purosangue was in fact awarded the Red Dot: Best of the Best in the Product Design category, while the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo obtained the same award in the Innovative Products category. Also noteworthy is the Red Dot Award won by the 296 GTS, the first spider car from Maranello equipped with a plug-in hybrid V6 engine.

08 March 2023



The Red Dot Award, one of the most important and prestigious awards in the industrial design sector, aims to celebrate the excellence and innovative drive of the activity of the best designers in the world. The prizes, awarded since 1955, are presented during an awards ceremony whose 2023 edition is scheduled for June 19 in Essen, Germany.





Between 2015 and 2023 Ferrari has obtained 26 Red Dot Awards. In the 69-year history of the award, no other automaker has achieved a similar result. In the last nine editions, the jury has awarded as many Red Dots: Best of the Best, the most prestigious award, to models bearing the Prancing Horse logo: after the FXX-K, the 488 GTB, the J50, the Portofino, the Monza SP1, the SF90 Stradale and the Ferrari Daytona SP3, this year it was the turn of the Ferrari Purosangue and the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo to be celebrated for their lines.

These awards, underlines the Maranello house in a note, further highlight the value of the work of the Ferrari Style Center directed by Flavio Manzoni, aimed at designing contemporary solutions that enhance and make Maranello cars unique without compromising the symbiosis between form and function. central element of the Ferrari DNA.