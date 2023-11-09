Home » Ferrari strategy, for the first time in the third quarter sells more hybrid than endothermic supercars
ROME – For the first time in its long history inextricably linked to the sounds and performance of V12 engines, Ferrari has delivered more electrified than endothermic cars to customers. The overtaking of hybrid supercars took place in the third quarter of 2023 when a total of 3,459 units were delivered (therefore 271 cars more than in the same period of 2022) of the four models SF90 Stradale, SF90 Spider, 296 GTB and 296 GTS they accounted for 51.7 percent of sales.

This means that the other nine ICE cars currently produced by the Maranello company have together reached 48.7 percent of the total. Although on a small scale, the data is highly symbolic and significant because it certifies how the current energy transition of mobility is also involving the world of high speed in an increasingly widespread way.

The rise of Maranello’s hybrid sports cars simultaneously confirms the interest of the high-spending public in new forms of propulsion. At the same time, however, it is important to underline that in the next quarter the endothermic models could return to the top of the ranking thanks to the contribution of Purosangue, Daytona SP3 and 812 Competizione. At a geographical level, the graph of Ferrari sales in the third quarter of the year highlighted the exploits of the EMEA area (Europe, Middle East and Africa) with +8.3 percent and even more of the Americas where sales increased by 21.1%.

The 36% decrease in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan combined with the substantial stability (+2%) of the Apac area did not affect the Maranello company’s continuing growth, so much so that Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna commented on the latest commercial results: “We witnessed another record quarter in which profit growth was driven by an even richer mix and customizations that lead to an increase in year-end guidance. The order book at the highest levels reflects the strong demand in all geographies covering the entire 2025.”

