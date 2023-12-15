“Ferrari”, the owner of the Cavallino told by Michael Mann

Listen to the audio version of the article

One of the most anticipated returns in world cinema: eight years after “Blackhat”, Michael Mann is back behind the camera with an ambitious and personal project, “Ferrari”.

We are in 1957, when the Ferrari company is experiencing a particularly difficult moment: both in the professional and private fields, Enzo – who had founded the car company ten years earlier – and his wife Laura are risking real bankruptcy. The couple is increasingly in crisis due to the recent loss of their only son, Dino, but Enzo has another secret heir, obtained several years earlier by his lover Lina Lardi.

The Mille Miglia

Meanwhile, its drivers’ passion for victory pushes them to the limit when they embark on the dangerous race that crosses several Italian locations: the Mille Miglia. Engines and family: these are the two foundations on which “Ferrari” and These are always two of the main themes of the entire career of the great American author, director of epochal films such as “Heat” and “Collateral”.

If in his cinema cars are often the protagonists of breathtaking chases, the family unit is the real beating heart of this film, full of pain and trauma that are well represented by the long glances that the different characters on stage exchange.

“Ferrari” and the other films of the week

A film about the mourning process

It is a film of many farewells, “Ferrari”, a feature film which, more than a biographical film, is above all a film about the mourning process: at the center there are a husband and a wife lost in their loneliness and in a suffering faced and experienced differently, but which ultimately will continue to unite them. The elegance of Mann’s staging is enviable, even if in this case there are some rather crude sequences, especially during the accidents. While the pure racing scenes are adrenaline-filled to the right degree and enhanced by excellent visual and sound editing, the same cannot be said of the more dramatic passages, which cost the lives of some characters and which are not up to par with the other moments. The overall vision is however more than worthy, thanks also to a series of well-placed dialogues and a general orchestration of excellent workmanship. Mann has certainly done better in the past, but the depth of his cinema is always indisputable.

Good performance by Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz as Enzo and Laura Ferrari. The cast also includes Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon and Patrick Dempsey.

