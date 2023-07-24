Fervent Cuban Singer Accuses Argentine Musician Fito Páez of Irresponsibility and Corruption in Documentary Controversy

Title: Cuban Singer Raúl Torres Slams Fito Páez Over Controversial Documentary

Subtitle: Torres accuses Páez of promoting a “weak and shaky narrative” and disrespecting Fidel Castro

In a surprising turn of events, renowned Cuban singer-songwriter Raúl Torres has expressed his disappointment and strong disapproval of Argentine musician Fito Páez over his involvement in the controversial documentary “Fito’s Havana.” Torres, an avid supporter of the Cuban regime, deemed Páez’s actions as irresponsible and accused him of tarnishing his own career.

Torres took to Facebook to convey his regrets, detailing how Páez, whom he once admired and considered a mentor, had let him down. “I am so sorry to feel the disappointment of people I have loved, why do they become irresponsible and abject with time and money?” Torres questioned. He further criticized Páez for speaking ill of Fidel Castro, a highly revered figure in Cuba, in the name of what he referred to as a “great lie.”

The documentary in question, “Fito’s Havana,” directed by Juan Pin Vilar, raised eyebrows not only because it was exhibited by the Cuban government without the director’s consent but also due to its portrayal of the disappearance of Camilo, a significant historical event. Torres accused Páez of contributing to a “weak and shaky narrative” that lacked proper historical accuracy, alluding to possible manipulation and overacting in the production.

Sharing his disdain for the documentary, Torres emphasized that it not only fell short in terms of quality but also unjustly imposed false truths on Cuban viewers. He passionately argued that the audience deserved better than being subjected to what he described as a “crap film.”

Expressing his unwavering stance, Torres concluded his Facebook post with a firm tone, asserting that he is not afraid to defend his views against opposing forces.

The controversy surrounding “Fito’s Havana” escalated further when it was revealed that Cuban Television aired the documentary in June without the director’s authorization or that of the audiovisual production company. Director Juan Pin Vilar, known by his pseudonym, sent a letter to Cuban ruler Miguel Díaz-Canel, expressing his strong disagreement with the unauthorized broadcast. Vilar denounced the act, stating that it imposed a biased perspective on the documentary, compromising Fito Páez’s testimony and imposing political questions and historical skepticism.

This clash between Raúl Torres and Fito Páez serves as another chapter in the ongoing debate surrounding artistic expression and government control in Cuba. As tensions continue to rise, the fallout from this controversy is yet to be seen, leaving many to wonder about the future of independent filmmaking and creative expression on the island.

