Festa Junina decoration: 6 table ideas set to be inspired

You can now take your straw hat out of the closet and get ready to enjoy one of the most anticipated celebrations of the year: the Saint John. And much of this expectation is given by the cuisine we enjoy at this time of year. So, nothing fairer than preparing a beautiful table set for your June party decoration.

To help, we selected six ideas that bet on the classic checks and colors, but that with creativity you can adapt using the utensils you already have at home. What’s better than a beautiful São João party? The correct answer is a June party with cheap decor! Get inspired.

To reuse the picnic

At this table set for the June festivities, the checkered tablecloth is the protagonist. On it, wooden boards in the shape of a flag receive the delicacies of São João that we love so much. The colorful utensils finish off the decor.

juline flowers

In this decor, the intention was exactly to reuse the items you already have at home. The additional junino arrives due to the floral fabric between the sousplat and the dinnerware – which can be a color from your collection.

desserts suit

Pumpkin sweets have never been so elegant. Satin bows are easy to make and can add charm to different utensils or desserts. The suggestion is to abuse the tip in your décor.

It was embonecado

These cloth dolls are easy to find for sale and they undoubtedly made the cake even more attractive. Just like the satin bows, the dolls can be used in different details of the São João decoration. Unleash creativity.

Stationery items, yes!

And the cards that are left out there have just gained a new life! With origami techniques, and with the help of a good tutorial, you can turn them into party balloons. – for a set table or for the walls.

Mix de snacks

Nuts don’t just go well with other nuts. During the Festa Junina, combine the snack with other sweets and create a “dessert arrangement”, which promises to make your table set for the Festa Junina more beautiful and delicious.

Say extra!

And in addition to the set table, how about creating an instagrammable São João environment? Bet on supercolored ribbons and balloons. If you want a more julian corner, bet on flags and plaid prints!