Festa Junina Decoration: Cheap and Creative Ideas

Festa Junina is synonymous with relaxation, typical food, music and fun games. And it’s great to celebrate this special date at home, making a June party decoration simple, practical and, of course, without spending a lot.

If you are part of the 76% of Brazilians who like to receive friends and family, as shown by the QuintoAndar Census, check out in this article everything you need to throw a Festa Junina at home and enjoy São João in style. Enjoy the content and write down all our tips!

What can’t be missing from a June party?

Balloons and flags are essential items when planning a Festa Junina decoration.

To begin with, we’ve created a list of 7 items you can’t do when you have your Festa Junina at home and rock the decor. Check out:

1. Flags

The little flags are an item that cannot be missing from the decoration of a June party – they are almost mandatory to celebrate São João. Besides being traditional in June parties, they bring a fun and relaxed touch to the environment.

2. Bonfire

The bonfire is also part of a traditional Festa Junina decoration. And if you are worried about space and also about the dangers of fire, know that it can be done either naturally or artificially with colored papers that simulate logs and flames.

However, if you have a lawn or a secure space, the natural fire has its charm and still helps to warm up the guests. After all, parties usually take place in the winter months, such as June and July.

3. Balloons

As well as flags, balloons are also quite characteristic in the decorations of Festas Juninas. You can buy them ready-made in stores or even make them with colored folding paper or cardboard. The tip here is to hang them from the ceiling or between the pennants.

4. Decorative panel

Another tip is to make a decorative panel to accompany the candy table. You can make a structure out of pallets, for example, and then decorate it with flags and figures of characters and typical items from São João.

In addition, you can also find some thematic panels in paper or EVA to buy in decoration stores. You can hang them or even use double-sided tape to stick the decoration on the wall.

5. Sweets and typical food table Prepare a list of foods and drinks that cannot be missing from your Festa Junina table.

Are there any foods tastier than the typical ones at the Festa Junina? To make the environment even more attractive, we should pay special attention to the decoration of the Festa Junina table.

Plaid tablecloths are a good choice, as well as jute ones — a very rustic material that can be a great option. Don’t be afraid to use bright, contrasting colors. Festa Junina is synonymous with color and relaxation.

Now the tastiest part: the delicious typical foods! Corn cake, tamale, corral of green corn and hominy cannot be missing from the table.

Already thinking about sweets, the apple of love is essential and can even be used as a table decoration. Mulled wine is the drink that cannot be missing and can be served in a glass pitcher, with chopped fruit.

6. Plaques

The plaques, in addition to being great for decoration, are a way to entertain and amuse people at the party. You can create miniature versions to use to decorate the food and sweets table or make a larger version for everyone to take pictures and post on social networks. One tip is to insert traditional phrases from Festa Junina that are funny.

7. Characterization and clothing

Without a doubt, dressing up and doing all the hair and makeup preparation is one of the most fun parts of Festa Junina. Characterization and clothing are the “heart” of the party, after all, going to a Festa Junina and not wearing traditional São João clothes is not the same thing.

Despite not being a decorative item, it is one of the points that cannot be missing when preparing to make or even go to a Festa Junina.

Tips to further enhance the decoration of the Festa Junina

Now that we’ve talked about the main ornaments and typical foods, let’s bring some more details that can make all the difference in the setting and decoration of the June party, without having to spend a lot.

Use plaid or colored headbands for both table decor and clothing. Make baskets with interspersed ice cream sticks to serve some food. Use colored balloons also in the decoration, to complement the flags. Make a bow with patterned fabrics to secure the plastic that wraps the candy apple. Popcorn can be a good option for decorating glass vases. Just fill them with popcorn and add a sunflower for a special touch. The typical corn cake can also be served individually. And, to give an even more delicate touch, you can use the cob leaf itself to wrap. Won’t you have a bonfire? A good option is to use candles for decoration in various parts of the room, backyard or balcony, for example. In addition to referring to the June festival, this type of lighting will make the environment more charming and cozy.

To give an even more special touch to the celebration, leave a playlist specific for the date with typical songs, in addition to preparing games such as square dance, elegant mail, musical chairs, sack race, kissing booth and much more.

How to customize party decor

Add a special touch to your Festa Junina decor with items you already have at home

There are many options to make the June party decoration creative and different. Use and abuse your imagination to also increase the decorations with something that is unique and characteristic of you. Thus, the Festa Junina will also have its face.

This personalization can be done by combining the colors with the tones used in your home decor. An example of how this can be done is by using a brick wall to serve as a background for the main table.

Another option is to use home decor objects that are related to the party and display them in the environment. Even clothes can play this role, like a colorful plaid shirt.

This personalization can also be applied to food. Some recipe that is your signature can be decorated with some element typical of the June festival.

Festa Junina decoration to celebrate birthday

Creative ideas to create a Festa Junina themed birthday table

June birthdays are very lucky to celebrate at this time! You can make a very cool combination of party decorations with birthday decorations.

In addition to the tips already mentioned, it is possible to enhance the celebration with birthday elements without leaving the theme. Let’s start talking about the cake. There are several options for decorating the cake that match the Festa Junina.

You can put mini flags hanging from a string attached to the cake by two wooden sticks. It is also possible to finish with paçoca to give the party a rustic tone. As a cake topper, there is the option of a paper bonfire that can be placed next to the candle.

Brigadiers can be served in mini straw hats, as well as beijinhos and bicho-de-pé. Paçoquinhas and pé de moleque can also be placed on the table, around the cake, which are also typical of the party and delicious!

On the wall, behind the cake table, the typical June party flags can be decorated with the birthday boy’s name, using a letter on each flag, for example.

Balloons are also very welcome in the decoration and will make the environment even more colorful.

Do you already have the perfect place to celebrate the Festa Junina with relatives and friends?

If the plan is to hold the Festa Junina at home, know that the first step is to reserve a room in the house to organize the decoration and receive friends and family. Now, if you don’t have a lot of space and are looking for an apartment with a ballroom or even a bigger house, the FifthWalk can help you find the ideal home!

Enjoy the more than 70 search filters to find the perfect place, even being able to view only properties with a backyard or garden and take a virtual tour before scheduling your visit.

