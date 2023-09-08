Festivaletteratura sheds its skin and pays attention to young people

Listen to the audio version of the article

The oldest book festival in Italy, Festivaletteratura in Mantua, has set off to return to pre-covid levels, says Arianna Tonelli, head of fundraising; at least from what can be seen from the first two days of the event. With a cost of 1.5-1.6 million euros, it generates an induced activity for the territory ten times higher, according to what was estimated by the Lombardy Regional Research Institute (Irer) more than 15 years ago (latest data available). The festival is based on voluntary work, not only of the 550-600 young people in blue T-shirts who cross everywhere in the historic center ready to check tickets or go to the rescue of lost authors and spectators, but also of the founders themselves. «The spirit of the festival is a spirit of sharing, the event is a common good that must be protected and brought to fruition», explains Tonelli. There are only 11 employees, full-time or part-time, and up to 100 paid collaborators can be reached on the key days of the event.

The origin of the financing has changed a lot over the years: if the first edition, in 1997, had been financed for 62% with public funds, for 28% with contributions from private entities, and for 10% through tickets, now the public funds only 11%, while sponsors and foundations provide 72% of the resources, and ticket sales represent 17% of expenses. “Which shows – says Tonelli – that the choice of the organizing committee to be increasingly independent from the public sector has paid off”.

By choice, tickets have a symbolic value of around 6.5 euros and free events have increased over the years: this year there are 320 meetings, of which 80 are free to enter: «Always with a view to sharing and making the festival also to those who arrive at the last minute and discover it for the first time», explains Tonelli. The festival pays for travel, lodging and food for 350-400 people, but does not give an attendance fee and all that is raised is reinvested.

The pandemic led to an inevitable contraction of the event, which however managed to be held also in 2020. Until last year, when 42,000 tickets were sold and it was estimated that 14,000 attended the free meetings, the participants were less than before Covid. But this crisis has also generated a renewal: the multimedia offer has increased, a festival radio was born in 2020 which recorded 15,000 plays and a process was started to try to intercept young people. About a hundred people under the age of 35, volunteers of the festival but not only, have been involved to understand how to make it more attractive and so new initiatives have been launched: a series of events with a slightly more playful and collaborative form, such as the ‘escape room Ludmilla dedicated to Calvino, or meetings called “Thoughts in exercise” designed for a smaller audience and which look more like a laboratory than a frontal lesson. Again, a way has been found to involve young people who don’t have much money to spend: as there are no hostels or campsites, they are accommodated on cots in a gym and can eat in the refreshment point of the volunteers and authors. “We had a good response: about fifty young people came,” explains Tonelli. Or, again, rooms have been created for those who are smart-working and want to follow the festival during breaks from work. Basically, the young people did not ask for different contents, but for different forms of use.

“Over the years there has been a flourishing of new bed and breakfasts, certainly also fueled by Festivaletteratura” continues Tonelli, trying to make the benefits brought about by the event tangible. Then there are volunteers who, after taking care of filming for the event, have set up services, or have become photographers, or still others who have created literary festivals in other parts of Italy such as Calibro, in Città di Castello (the last week -end of September).