Entertainment

FFBE Phantom Wars Oberon Heindler is here

This week, FFBE Phantom War will bring UR soldiers[奥伯隆·海因德勒]. Who will the dazzling crystals smile on in this land dominated by heroes? Adventurers, please continue to explore!

Oberon Heindler

Backstory: The young king of Heindler worships Jaden, who rescued him from the city of Lykairos where he was imprisoned. He later falls in love with Lucille, the princess of neighboring Orvis, but is troubled by Jaden ordering him to kill Lucille.

Title: Fanatical Dragon King

Trusted Weapon: Dragon’s Sharp Fang

Occupation: Young Purple Dragon King Viking Warrior Nightblade

Skill:

Extreme skill:

Eight Dragons Shining: After reducing the resistance of all attributes of the target within the range for 3 turns, deal damage to it (large)

The above is the news about the new UR soldiers in “FFBE Phantom War”. Don’t miss it if you like it, see you in the next issue.

Sina Statement: Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, and does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description.

