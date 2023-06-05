FFFPOSTALSERVICE Officially Releases 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection “Scarab” Lookbook | Hypebeast

The Korean brand FFFFOSTALSERVICE officially returns with the 2023 autumn and winter series. With the “Scarab” as the main axis, it went to Egypt to take image photos to capture the essence of the season.

This series not only continues the brand’s professional style of functional design, but also highlights the texture of science fiction movies by drawing on the color matching of desert and oasis scenes and elements like modern armor. Among them, the structure of the head and face is particularly eye-catching. Other high-profile styles in the series include Storm Jacket V1, Mini Parachute Jacket, Piping Breaker and other jackets.

The above-mentioned autumn and winter series is expected to be released on September 19th through the FFFFOSTALSERVICE website and designated retailers, and then the second wave of single products will be available on October 19th. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.