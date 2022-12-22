Listen to the audio version of the article

“2022 went well. We managed to increase our turnover by 20% reaching 85 million euros. A growth that should not be underestimated especially given the times, from the pandemic to the war. Evidently we were rewarded by the policies we put in place to respond to the emergency, such as the 120-day shift of payments for our customers during the pandemic and the fact that we took a risk by continuing to produce”. The designer-entrepreneur, Enzo Fusco, president of FGF Industry – a company in the fashion industry present with the brands Blauer Usa, Nylolite B-Plus, Ten C, Bpd and Prince Tees which he founded in 1998 and which he runs with his family – he is also optimistic about the future.

«Prospects are good – continues Fusco -: we expect to have a further increase from 10 to 15% for 2023. Our stores are also selling very well, as is Ten C, the new luxury brand. Everything makes us think well and repays us for the work we have done and for the seriousness of the company. Turnovers are important, but I’ve always looked more at margins and our balance sheets are always positive, so much so that we can reinvest 80% of the profit by working with peace of mind».

Research is the cornerstone of the development of the company which has specific know-how in the sportswear and outerwear fields with the use of innovative and long-lasting fabrics, contemporary and comfortable cuts, always keeping in mind the commitment to sustainability with garments in recyclable fabric deriving from plastic bottles, ecological padding or made with recycled feathers, jackets that heat themselves thanks to a rechargeable battery.

Green is also the Blauer USA collection for next winter: from the line of down jackets and waistcoats with Sorona and Repreve ecological padding to the classic reversible and innovative technical garments with Thermofix heat-sealed seams, revisited with ecofur lining, passing through synthetic furs combined with technical fabrics such as quilted and padded nylon for the woman for whom the 2 in 1 garments have been designed, new for the season: coats with removable eco-feather lining. The sweaters are made of moulinè, bouclè, recycled and garment-dyed wool yarns proposed in different stitches and gauges.

To complete the FGF Industry proposal comes the no gender B.Tactical capsule which is inspired by the uniforms of the police and the American army. «A higher product per customer that is a little more exclusive» explains the entrepreneur.