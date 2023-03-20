TURIN – Fiat lands in Algeria with the launch of six Fiat models starting from 21 March. The brand of the Stellantis group, which will invest 200 million in the North African country, implements the agreements signed in November and October last year. Agreements that kick-started the development of industrial, after-sales and spare parts activities for Fiat in Algeria.

The Fiat models that will be sold are the 500 Hybrid, 500X, Tipo, Doblò, Scudo and Ducato. The announcement was made during a ceremony attended, among others, by Ali Aoun, Minister of Pharmaceutical Industry and Production, Tayeb Zitouni, Minister of Trade and Exports, the Italian Ambassador in Algeria Giovanni Pugliese, Samir Cherfan, Chief Operating Officer of Stellantis Middle East and Africa and Olivier François, CEO of the Fiat brand. “The 500 Hybrid will be the first Fiat to be built in Algeria, followed quickly by the Doblò and, in a few years, also by a brand new model currently still in the hands of our designers. But already today – underlines Olivier François – we are opening the orders for the 500 Hybrid and for the two stars for the family, the Tipo and the 500X, and for our stars in the LCV world: Ducato, Scudo and Doblò”.

Algeria represents one of the key drivers of Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan for the Middle East and Africa. The launch of the Fiat brand will pave the way for Stellantis to achieve its goal of reaching one million vehicles sold in the region by 2030 with a regional production autonomy of 70%. “Supporting the Fiat project and therefore the development of the automotive ecosystem in Algeria – said Ali Aoun – has a historical symbolic meaning that reflects the long-lasting good relations between the two countries. By joining our efforts, this project will become a point of reference in terms of integrability and complementarity. Currently, we are conducting a study in the factory that will probably open up great horizons to go beyond the primary ambitions”.

The construction phase of the Tafraoui-Orano plant will be completed by August 2023 and production of the first Fiat 500 is scheduled for the end of 2023. By 2026, the plant will create nearly 2,000 new jobs, achieve a higher localization rate to 30%, a production capacity of 90,000 vehicles a year and will build four Fiat models. To guarantee a high level of assistance to Algerian customers, the sales and after-sales network will cover 28 Wilaya, a sort of province, in Algeria by the end of 2023.