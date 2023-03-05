If you listen to the five songs of the Belter Skelter EP by the Viennese indie band Fiesta Forever, you immediately have concerts in mind and in your ears. You’re also at home in front of the speakers automatically at the concerts of the adolescence of the 00s, which meant eternity and yet ended, but with Fiesta Forever they start again.

Fiesta Forever are: Alexander Huber (vocals, git.), Johannes Loss (guitar), Max Hofer, Daniel Burtscher (drums) worked on their sound for a long time and played live until ROLA Music signed them had to, they now reside in Vienna.

The EP opens with In Vain a song of melancholic euphoria. A worthy, powerfully rushing opener, like some more unbound, freer strokes. The guitar solo is underpinned by a kind of rocksteady feeling to add variety. The second track Life’s What You Make it has a melancholic Interpol-typical bridge and proves that the melancholic short passages in the songs Fiesta Forevers often cause, contrast and strengthen the exuberant euphoric celebrations.

What distinguishes Fiesta Forever above all is their effort to put fresh ingredients into every song, not to write the “same” song twice. This is achieved, among other things, by the effect pedals. If guitar effects are spices, they spice up each song differently – effectively giving the songs that certain something. In this way, the 00s indie rock has been developed further, made to sound variable and varied.

Also Paralyzed Deviates a bit from British indie rock and offers slight stoner rock influences, similar to the Arctic Monkeys 2009. In addition, one can let Jamie Cook’s guitar effect in the song Dangerous Animals to inspire. The guitar solo also runs through the last one Paralyzed-Refrain similar to that My Propeller-Arctic Monkeys solo. The verses sound very much in the style of the humbug era. During the first listens, the verses sound so close to the Arctic Monkeys that it is a bit negatively irritating when listening. Because it’s so much the Arctic Monkeys thing and no other band. So you associate it all the more with the Arctic Monkeys as the norm.

Nevertheless, it has been further developed and further developed, so not only does the lead guitar vibrate, but also the bass at times. It’s the most modern track on the EP. In the raid-like refrain, Fiesta Forever convinces all witnesses of this song.

The Fire is a danceable cracker, evoking the dripping, echoing Foals guitar on the one hand and the funky Franz Ferdinand/Foals guitar on the other, as well as lively bass work that is not strictly played to the point. The Closer Volcano opens with piercing sounding guitars and in the somewhat post-punk-esque verses is vaguely based on the verses of Franz Ferdinand Michael or You’re the Reason I’m Leaving.

It’s difficult in indie rock, which was tired of being played 12 to 15 years ago – also in Austria – to sound new and original again. You can tell from every song on Belter Skelter that they strive to develop indie rock selectively and purposefully. Due to the fact that the reference bands of the 00s often sound strong, it sometimes lives in a difficult balancing act between past and present. The production then saves the album into the present.

