FIFTH ANGEL – Fourth album “When Angels Kill” announced

The mighty FIFTH ANGEL are proud to announce their epic fourth album, When Angels Kill, out June 16, 2023 via Nuclear Blast Records.

For FIFTH ANGEL-For fans or fans of melodic power metal, this album is a must. Weaving the lyrics and themes of the latest FIFTH ANGEL trilogy into a double concept album, similar to Helloween’s “Keeper of the Seven Keys”, Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” or Queensryche’s “Operation Mindcrime”, When Angels Kill is a real killer without any filler. Each song is a standalone work, and the double vinyl, CD, and digital versions are nearly seventy minutes long.

Ken Mary (FIFTH ANGEL drummer and producer) narrates:

„‚When Angels Kill‘ is actually more of a soundtrack to a movie that hasn’t been made yet. This new album combines much of the subject matter from the last three albums and weaves a compelling story. It’s very easy to visualize the „movie“ as you listen to this album. Overall, it’s a deep and dark story, but the subjects that the band has always written about deal with the state of mankind. Themes of media deception, war, terrorism, oppression, betrayal, natural disasters and the battle for survival are all woven in. We even reference many of the previous albums song titles in the new lyrics, which to my knowledge has not been done before in a concept album. We hope the fans will feel that this album is something very special“

The story of When Angels Kill begins in the future when Phoenix, a young man trapped in a world undergoing tremendous changes, finds that the cunning, deceitful, and ruthless global leader who enslaves billions of people doesn’t want him will subdue. Though it seems futile and even deadly to resist, Phoenix joins a remnant of people fighting for a better world. Love betrayal, catastrophic events, isolation and impending doom darken his days, but Phoenix somehow retains his will to survive. The story ends with a surprising ending.

FIFTH ANGEL – When Angels Kill

Release Date: 16 June 2023

01. Descent Into Darkness

02. When Angels Kill

03. Resist The Tyrant

04. On Wings Of Steel

05. We Are Immortal

06. Empire Of Hate

07. Run To The Black

08. Seven Angels

09. Blinded And Bleeding

10. Kill The Pain

11. Five Days To Madness

12. Ashes To Ashes

13. The End Of Everything

14. Light The Skies

FIFTH ANGEL line-up on „When Angels Kill“

Steve Carlson – Vocals

Ken Mary – Drums

John Macko – Bass

Ed Archer – Guitars

Steve Conley – Guitars

Jim Dofka – Lead Guitars

