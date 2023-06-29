Home » FIFTH ANGEL – When Angels Kill
Entertainment

FIFTH ANGEL – When Angels Kill

by admin
FIFTH ANGEL – When Angels Kill

FIFTH ANGEL
When Angels Kill
(Heavy Metal | Power Metal)

Label: Nuclear Blast
Format: (LP)

Release: 16.06.2023

In 2018 FIFTH ANGEL finally made their comeback and with a bang! The album “The Third Secret” managed to combine the band’s old 80s acts with contemporary sound. You could tell the gentlemen from the States were hungry, and yet we had to wait five years for the successor “When Angels Kill” and something else has happened. Singer Kendell Bechtel, who played guitar in the 80s and switched to the mic for the reunion, is history and has been replaced by the previously unknown Steven Carlson, who sets new – and so much in advance – damn strong accents here.

And the sound has also evolved. While the predecessor was a fairly traditional nod to the Heavy Metal of the 80s, “When Angels Kill” sounds more modern, melodic and playful. You quickly feel reminded of the harder tones of FIREWIND, but PRIMAL FEAR and JUDAS PRIEST also come to mind quickly, because Steven not only combines the strengths of all three fronters of the mentioned greats vocally, they also act somewhere in between musically.

Fast bangers, playful melodic metal anthems and heavy pounders alternate here, but everything with numerous details, strong riffs, fat beats and catchy keys. Nevertheless, the new frontman is the main star here, because with his melodic voice, which, as I said, squints in the direction of Apollo Papathanasio, but has other accents ready, the man had me from the very first song.

See also  Cordobesa League: Peñarol beat Juniors at home and still dreams

The banger “Screaming In The Dark” tops off the highlights that are continuously delivered here. But then the next highlight follows and I wondered if a JUDAS PRIEST song had crept into my playlist, because the overlying anthem “We Are Immortal” is stronger than anything the gentlemen have delivered since Halford’s comeback , and I definitely don’t want to belittle the last works of the priests.

But also the brisk and heavy “Empire Of Hate”, the double-bass thunderstorm “Seven Angls” with an oriental touch and the theatrical “Kill The Pain” with a light layer of kitsch are real delicacies. You won’t find a weaker song on this masterpiece of Heavy/Melodic/Power Metal anyway! The album, which obviously has an inherent concept, is staged perfectly by various spoken parts and sound samples, which mostly take place at the beginning or end of the tracks.

If you like one of the bands mentioned, you should, no, have to put this work on your shopping list. For me a hot candidate for the top 10 of metal this year and genre-specific maybe even top 3!

Tracklist „When Angels Kill“:

1. Descent into Darkness
2. When Angels Kill
3. Resist the Tyrant
4. On Wings of Steel
5. We Are Immortal
6. Empire Of Hate
7. Run To The Black
8. Seven Angels
9. Blinded And Bleeding
10. Kill The Pain
11. Five Days To Madness
12. Ashes To Ashes
13. The End Of Everything
14. Light The Skies
Total playing time: 69:02

Band-Links:

FIFTH ANGEL – When Angels KillLineUp:Steven Carlson (Vocals)Steve Conley (Guitars)Ed Archer (Guitars)John Macko (Bass)Ken Mary (Drums)9…Buy on Amazon{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,
“@type”: “Organization”,
“name”: “FIFTH ANGEL – When Angels Kill”,”image”: [
“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/fifithangel_whenangelskill.jpg”
],”review”: {
“@type”: “Review”,
“reviewRating”: {
“@type”: “Rating”,
“worstRating”: “0”,
“ratingValue”: “9”,
“bestRating”: “10”
},
“author”: {
“@type”: “Person”,
“name”: “Maxomer”
}
}}

See also  Gutiérrez meets again with the Vaca Muerta firms after losing the elections in Neuquén

The post FIFTH ANGEL – When Angels Kill appeared first on earshot.at.

You may also like

The new Chinese style set off a fashion...

“Sympathy for the Devil” released poster Nicolas Cage...

GERHARD GRAML – „Everything“ – mica

“Haunted House” releases posters, mansion vacation becomes frightened...

Lido Sounds 2023: PETER FOX, APACHE 207, CRO,...

“TODAY’S MUSIC IS NOT ONLY DEFINED BY SHEET...

ȫ 50 FΪF SM7 50 귢ǩ SM7B Ͳw

“THIS IS A WHAT TEMPLATE FOR NEXT TIME”...

Hailaer Grassland Midi Music Festival is coming! The...

Alfa Romeo Tonale puts on the uniform of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy