FIFTH ANGEL

When Angels Kill

(Heavy Metal | Power Metal)

Label: Nuclear Blast

Format: (LP)

Release: 16.06.2023

In 2018 FIFTH ANGEL finally made their comeback and with a bang! The album “The Third Secret” managed to combine the band’s old 80s acts with contemporary sound. You could tell the gentlemen from the States were hungry, and yet we had to wait five years for the successor “When Angels Kill” and something else has happened. Singer Kendell Bechtel, who played guitar in the 80s and switched to the mic for the reunion, is history and has been replaced by the previously unknown Steven Carlson, who sets new – and so much in advance – damn strong accents here.

And the sound has also evolved. While the predecessor was a fairly traditional nod to the Heavy Metal of the 80s, “When Angels Kill” sounds more modern, melodic and playful. You quickly feel reminded of the harder tones of FIREWIND, but PRIMAL FEAR and JUDAS PRIEST also come to mind quickly, because Steven not only combines the strengths of all three fronters of the mentioned greats vocally, they also act somewhere in between musically.

Fast bangers, playful melodic metal anthems and heavy pounders alternate here, but everything with numerous details, strong riffs, fat beats and catchy keys. Nevertheless, the new frontman is the main star here, because with his melodic voice, which, as I said, squints in the direction of Apollo Papathanasio, but has other accents ready, the man had me from the very first song.

The banger “Screaming In The Dark” tops off the highlights that are continuously delivered here. But then the next highlight follows and I wondered if a JUDAS PRIEST song had crept into my playlist, because the overlying anthem “We Are Immortal” is stronger than anything the gentlemen have delivered since Halford’s comeback , and I definitely don’t want to belittle the last works of the priests.

But also the brisk and heavy “Empire Of Hate”, the double-bass thunderstorm “Seven Angls” with an oriental touch and the theatrical “Kill The Pain” with a light layer of kitsch are real delicacies. You won’t find a weaker song on this masterpiece of Heavy/Melodic/Power Metal anyway! The album, which obviously has an inherent concept, is staged perfectly by various spoken parts and sound samples, which mostly take place at the beginning or end of the tracks.

If you like one of the bands mentioned, you should, no, have to put this work on your shopping list. For me a hot candidate for the top 10 of metal this year and genre-specific maybe even top 3!

Tracklist „When Angels Kill“:

1. Descent into Darkness

2. When Angels Kill

3. Resist the Tyrant

4. On Wings of Steel

5. We Are Immortal

6. Empire Of Hate

7. Run To The Black

8. Seven Angels

9. Blinded And Bleeding

10. Kill The Pain

11. Five Days To Madness

12. Ashes To Ashes

13. The End Of Everything

14. Light The Skies

Total playing time: 69:02

LineUp:
Steven Carlson (Vocals)
Steve Conley (Guitars)
Ed Archer (Guitars)
John Macko (Bass)
Ken Mary (Drums)

