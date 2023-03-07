

A few days ago, the movie “Wangdao” released a fearless version of the trailer: Chen Wangdao, played by Liu Ye, ushered in the imminent and difficult task of translating the “Communist Manifesto”. Sow the fire of truth and bravely go to the road of struggle! Chen Wangdao’s selfless pursuit of the truth and the spirit of adhering to his beliefs throughout his life have had a profound impact over a century. “Wangdao” is not only Chen Wangdao alone, but also a group of people who stuck to their original aspirations at that time. It is a group portrait of memoirs about faith and love.

Wangdao is a person’s name!

Liu Ye plays Chen Wangdao, spreading the fire of truth

The movie “Wangdao” caused heated discussions after its self-setting, and was on the hot search lists on multiple platforms. The excitement of the fans was beyond words: “Only faith and love can’t be let down. I look forward to seeing you soon!” Today, the film crew released another fearless movie. In the preview, the appearance of the passionate fighters fighting for their ideals and beliefs a hundred years ago is moving.

After the May 4th Movement receded, China was still looking for its own path. Chen Wangdao returned to China under the influence of the new trend of thought, and what greeted him was an imminent and arduous task-translating the “Communist Manifesto”. This thin booklet has influenced countless people and even changed China‘s destiny. The movie “Wangdao” shows this history of searching for light in the dark with delicate brushwork, and depicts the struggle of the people with lofty ideals represented by Chen Wangdao a hundred years ago.

Under the careful sculpting of the director and the leading actors, the pioneers came to the audience as if they traveled through history; and this history a hundred years ago also brought strength to the creators. Director Hou Yong said: “Chen Wangdao translated at the age of 29. “Communist Manifesto” reached the high point of his life, and under the circumstances at that time, he was able to walk to the end of his life, which shows the firmness of his faith.” Liu Ye, who played Chen Wangdao, said that after making this movie, he became more aware of These pioneers in history are not symbols, but living individuals: “I admire Mr. Chen Wangdao even more. He is a very rich man. He plays the flute very well, and he also has a lot of research on martial arts. Wu. A person who is usually unsmiling, laughs like a child with the students. I think he is a very interesting and very charismatic person.” Hu Jun, who plays Chen Duxiu, also said that he created a more Chen Duxiu of “Life-oriented”: “Let’s weaken the high-profile and toughness a little bit, and show him as a person and an older person more, reflecting the texture of specific life situations.”

Wangdao is the name of a group of people!

The stars gather to show their youthful appearance a hundred years ago

“Wang Dao” is not only a biography of a person, but also a memory of a group of people and an era, and a group portrait of youth about love and belief.

Chen Wangdao, as the translator of the first Chinese version of the “Communist Manifesto” and the old president of Fudan University, his relatives, friends and students became the mainstay at that time under the influence of his spirit. Janice Man plays Chen Wangdao’s wife Cai Muhui in the film. The two gradually get closer because of their common ideals. From acquaintance to mutual acquaintance and love, they have been hand in hand for decades. As a social activist, educator and translator who actively advocated women’s liberation in that era, Cai Muhui made contributions to the country and the people in his own way. Wen Yongshan said: “This also gives us a lot of inspiration. Women should stick to their dreams, have independent thinking, and don’t be easily influenced and restricted by the environment and others, and strive for their own goals.” Wang Qiang Shi Cuntong, who was also a teacher and friend with Chen Wangdao, was an advanced youth at that time. In his early 20s, he published the article “non-filial piety” against the feudal family system, which had a huge impact. Wang Qiang said: “I hope that my peers can feel his spirit when they go to the theater to see the role of Shi Cuntong.”

In addition, the film also gathers many outstanding young actors, Lu Xingchen plays Cai Muhui’s friend Lin Yin, Dong Chang plays Yang Along, a worker who follows Chen Wangdao, Wang Ziyi plays Li Hanjun, Su Hao and Liang Tingwei play Xuan Zhonghua and Yu Xiusong, Wei Zun plays Yang Along’s son Yang Fenglin… …The actors portrayed the vivid, flesh-and-blood patriots of that era with their superb acting skills, and they also deeply empathized with these pioneers: “These patriots left not only their names, but more importantly, the spirit they brought to future generations. “

Wangdao is not only the name of a person, but also the name of a group of people. It is the spirit of young people who dared to explore the truth a hundred years ago, and it is also the emotional resonance of young people in the new era for declaring their faith. On March 24th, the movie “Wang Dao” will take you closer to the legendary life of the pioneers who went forward in adversity and used the pen as a blade, and experience the spiritual power of inheriting the truth and spanning a century!