Fight June beetles: With these home remedies it works

In June and July you often see them: June beetles. Since they only live for a short time, there’s no need to fight them, right? But!

The most important things at a glance

The June beetle can only be seen during the mating season – i.e. between the beginning of June and the beginning of August at the latest. Above all, the males that fly around during the twilight then attract attention. One could therefore think that the insects do not have to be fought, after all they die immediately after mating or laying eggs.

That is a mistake. Not only the larvae (grubs) can irreparably damage the lawn as well as beds, bushes and even trees. The adult beetles also cause major damage to plants and gardens during their short lifespan of four to eight weeks. It is therefore all the more important to fight both the June beetle (Amphimallon solstitiale) and its larvae – preferably with home remedies or with the help of nature.

Nature does it: fight June beetles with simple tricks

If you want to save yourself work and costs, you can rely on nature to fight June beetles. The animals have numerous natural enemies, including birds. For them, the ribbed beetle, as the June beetle is also called, is protein-rich and therefore valuable food. So just make sure that birds feel particularly at home in your garden and enjoy staying here.

June beetles: The insects are out and about from June to August – often in large swarms of hundreds of animals. (Source: Michael Schöne/imago-images-bilder)

Another point that makes your garden an uncomfortable place for June beetles is the soil: the plant pests like to lay their eggs in moist, loose soil, as this is where their larvae can move particularly well. With a sandy and dry top layer of soil, you can prevent the female from laying her eggs in the bed.

Gardening can also be useful, i.e. raking and hoeing. That means: digging up, weeding, loosening the soil. The grubs feel disturbed by the restlessness and will probably look for another place to live.

Next to solid ground, June beetles shy away from light. This is also a reason why they are more likely to be seen during twilight. However, a well-lit garden also has disadvantages: because the natural enemies need as many hiding places as possible. And if you illuminate your garden in the evenings and early mornings, you disturb other animals’ sleep (light pollution).

At least against the spread of grubs in the ground, root barriers or a root protection grid can help. The larvae of the June beetle and other beetles cannot penetrate the fine-meshed barrier. It is best to set up a root barrier around your beds and around your lawn.

Geraniums, garlic and delphiniums are just three of the numerous plants that at least the larvae of the June beetle do not like. Because their roots are poison for the plant pests.

Info

Anyone who is very ambitious in the fight against the June beetle can go into the garden at dusk, collect the harmful insects from the plants and then release them somewhere else in nature.

Home remedies that can fight the June beetle

June Beetle: The Ribbed Curlew Beetle has a light brown carapace. (Source: agefotostock/imago-images-pictures)

As with any plant pest that attacks the leaves and flowers of your plants, certain home remedies can help. The aim is to make their food as unattractive as possible for the insects – similar to aphids. For example, simply spray the leaves of the plants with coffee infusion, nettle brew or soapy water. Neem oil also spoils the appetite of June beetles.

funds from specialist retailers

You can use nematodes (Heterorhabditis bacteriophora or HB nematodes) against June beetle larvae. The nematodes kill the grubs. You’ll find more about it here.

Protect lawn from June beetles

Larva: The June beetle grub (Amphimallon solstitiale) has a slightly thicker body than the May beetle grub. (Source: imagebroker/imago-images-pictures)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

