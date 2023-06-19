Fight to the end “The Eighth Suspect” is scheduled for 9.9 Dapeng VS Zhang Songwen-International Online



A few days ago, the crime movie “The Eighth Suspect” released a finalized poster and trailer, officially announcing that it will be released nationwide on September 9. Dapeng won the Golden Goblet Award for Best Actor at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival for his role as “Chen Xinwen” in the movie “The Eighth Suspect”. At the same time, the film was also successfully shortlisted for the main competition unit of the Golden Goblet Award at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

The movie “The Eighth Suspect”, starring Dapeng and Lin Jiadong, is adapted from the largest armed robbery case and tells a shocking crime that took more than 20 years to pursue and vow to arrest the fugitive main criminal. In 1995, Chen Xinwen, the owner of a construction company, planned an armed robbery of a cash van. The gangsters brutally murdered three people and fled with a huge sum of 15 million yuan. The police immediately launched an investigation and quickly arrested five fugitives. But it was as if the world had evaporated and disappeared. It was not until many years later that retired policeman Wang Shouyue discovered the suspect’s trace in a small border town, and the truth of the astonishing robbery was gradually revealed.

True Adaptation from The Greatest Armed Heist

The new actor Dapeng subverts the performance of the robber who escaped at the end of his life

The fixed-file poster narrates the story background of the film in the form of newspaper news full of age, and the details of the text reflect the echo of the real case everywhere. The robber Chen Xinwen (played by Dapeng) planned to commit a shocking robbery, and even brutally killed the cashier. He was wanted by the police as soon as he escaped. The policemen Wang Shouyue (played by Lin Jiadong) and He Lan (played by Zhang Songwen) went all out to investigate and vowed to catch the fugitive. The background and relationship of the characters were revealed one by one along with the report.

The rhythm of the preview is more intense and exciting. The sentence “How long have you planned this matter” revealed the robbery case that Chen Xinwen had been planning for a long time. In the early morning at the gate of Yonghua Savings Office, several masked gangsters rushed to the money security truck. With the sound of gunshots, blood was everywhere at the crime scene, and a huge sum of 15 million was snatched away in an instant. Police officers Wang Shouyue and He Lan immediately led a team to investigate, and the suspects involved in the largest armed robbery after the founding of the People’s Republic of China were also wanted one by one. Fierce gun battles, siege and interception, life and death fights, the escape path of the outlaw Chen Xinwen and his cousin Chen Xinnian (played by Sun Yang) is full of ups and downs, and a duel between good and evil is about to begin. “Without the way of the past, there would be no way of today.” Many years later, a face very similar to Chen Xinwen accidentally entered Wang Shouyue’s sight. Can the suspect successfully fall into justice?

Early screenings at the Shanghai Film Festival attract much attention

Dapeng Lin Jiadong Zhang Songwen’s powerful performance was well received by the audience

The film was screened at the 25th Shanghai International Film Festival, and many viewers rushed to buy tickets and wanted to see it quickly. Dapeng’s new look in the film completely broke everyone’s previous impression of him, showing a great contrast spanning 20 years. The co-starring of the Academy Award-winning actor Lin Jiadong and the powerful actor Zhang Songwen is also well received. “Dapeng’s appearance this time is too groundbreaking. When he appeared in the film, I didn’t recognize him at all, and the emotions of the characters are well grasped.” “Lin Jiadong and Zhang Songwen’s performances are delicate and silky, and every emotion leaves White is worth savoring.” “Sun Yang brought an amazing performance, and the emotional expression at different stages is clear enough to make the audience believe that he is the character himself.” “Adapted from a real case, reality is the best screenwriter, Truth is powerful.” It can be seen that the audience’s word-of-mouth evaluation of “The Eighth Suspect” is quite high, and it also adds more expectations to fans who failed to watch the film this time.

Most of the time, Dapeng appeared in the audience’s field of vision as a director. His breakthrough performance in the film made everyone amazed. Golden statue actor Lin Jiadong’s acting skills are stable, and he has created a different image of a policeman. Recently, Zhang Songwen, a powerful actor who has been loved by the audience, played the role of the justice policeman He Lan this time. He used meticulous observation to make the character more three-dimensional and sensible. Many movie fans were emotionally touched by Zhang Songwen’s delicate performance. The cousin Chen Xinnian, played by Sun Yang, used his proficient acting skills to show the change of the character from heaven to hell. As a touch of soft color in the film, Qi Xi’s performance enriches the emotional expression of this film. Several actors used just the right performance details to truly reproduce the huge robbery that shocked the whole country in the camera, and also deeply explored the complexity of human nature and the struggle between good and evil. The fateful choice of a single thought led to the tragedy of slipping into the dark abyss, which is embarrassing.

The movie “The Eighth Suspect” is adapted from the real event of the “15 million banknote truck robbery” in 1995. It is supervised by Zheng Baorui, directed by Li Zijun, written by Zhou Wenru, starring Dapeng and Lin Jiadong, Zhang Songwen, Qi Xi, Sun Yang starring, the film will be released nationwide on September 9.

