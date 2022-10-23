Home Entertainment Fighting Comic “Blade Tooth” Will Pay Tribute to Late Wrestling Superstar “Inoki” in New Chapter | HYPEBEAST
According to the latest report from Anime News Network, itagaki Keisuke, the author of the fighting manga “Blade Tooth”, will draw a commemorative story for his character “Kanji Igari” in the upcoming “Weekly Shonen Champion”, in order to pay tribute to the deceased. Tribute to wrestling superstar Antonio Inoki.

As a unique character in the original work of “Blade Tooth”, the creative prototype of Ingori is the smash hit Japanese professional wrestler Tonio Inoki. The real Inoki passed away earlier this month at the age of 79 due to amyloidosis. Before that, he became famous for his xeno-fighting events with world boxing champion Muhammad Ali, and after his retirement, he devoted himself to a political career and was successfully elected to the Japanese parliament.

A commemorative story about the end of the pig hunt (Tonio Inoki) will appear in the 48th issue of Weekly Shonen Champion on October 27.

