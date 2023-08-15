Figueroa announced that he will support the candidate for mayor of the MPN in Rincón de los Sauces

Governor-elect Rolando Figueroa was invited to participate in an informative meeting of the Private Oil Workers Union in Rincón de los Sauces that was held at the campsite of the mutual oil company, where he announced that his political sector, Community, will support the re-election of the Mayor of the MPN Norma Sepúlveda.

He highlighted that unity was achieved in the political work towards September 3 when the mayor is elected in Rincón de los Sauces, in which the Figueroa sector will support the MPN candidate, the current community chief who is seeking re-election: Norma Sepúlveda.

He said that he had a chat with Guillermo Pereyra, Marcelo Rucci and with the elected provincial deputy of the MPN, Daniela Rucci, and with the community chief in advance of the assembly.

He specified that Sepúlveda showed him his vision of how Rincón has to progress as well as the province “without divisions, cwith work, with sweat, without distinction of men or women, neither religious nor racial distinctions, much less politics».

«We have agreed so that on September 3 we support Norma Sepúlveda to repeat the mayor of Rincón de los Sauces. I also want to buyget to provide them with the solutions that Rincón de los Sauces and Vaca Muerta need,” Figueroa said in front of the crowd that filled the stands and the field of the soccer field.

Figueroa will support the MPN candidate in Rincón

Rucci acknowledged that it was not easy and that before having the talk with Figueroa they thought that “we had different thoughts” and at that point he stated that he wase ended on April 16 and “today is a new path, a new path for all the workers and the inhabitants of the province.”to. And I have no doubt that he will go through it successfully, that he will go through it together with the workers, that he will go through it together with the people of Neuquén ».

He thanked Pereyra who opened the door for them so that they could do so many things that they did after having had very difficult moments, he also thanked the mayor and the president of the Deliberative Council for having continued their double administration that they had in the municipality.

Marcelo Rucci and Ernesto Inal returned from Buenos Aires and shared the news about the lower income tax paid by oil workers (oil union)

He specified that he was in Buenos Aires and achieved two things: one is the lowest income tax payment, a percentage beyond what they had, which is overtime, and the other is that they have achieved 25% more for everyone on the subject of overtime.

Later, Rucci said, you had an outstanding debt, the postponement of the special service workers who have 90 hours and with those of production, equipment, plants. For them they managed to eliminate the cap on overtime.

“No worker in the production activity is going to pay (Profits) for overtime either,” he said.

For the 8-hour workers, he assured that next week “we will be there so that they also have a benefit as special services have, everyone inside for everyone.”





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

