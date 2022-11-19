Home Entertainment Fila and Haider Ackermann, a dynamic elegance is born from opposite identities
Fila and Haider Ackermann, a dynamic elegance is born from opposite identities

Fila and Haider Ackermann, a dynamic elegance is born from opposite identities

The messed up marriages are often the most successful. On paper, the union between Fila, the sports giant, and Haider Ackermann, elitist and decadent, sounded very leap, and the idea of ​​presenting in the industrial squalor of Manchester, a city known more for the bands it gave birth to and the subcultures he nurtured that not for the fashionable heritage, he had some nebulous.

And instead the joint was perfect: taut, electric, filtered by a slight nostalgia as if to distance itself from the superhuman technicality of today’s sportswear, with the frame of a ramshackle shed acting as an amplifier to the acceleration of saturated and acidulous colours, reminder of the rave parties that are still very popular here.

Fila and Haider Ackermann: hi-tech fabrics and fluorescent colors on the catwalk in Manchester

For some years now, Fila, the historic Italian brand now owned by Korea, has regained its popularity thanks to unexpected collaborations and unorthodox trespassing. The involvement of Ackermann, a top-ranking talent lately, and unjustly, silent, represents the acme, up to now, of the path: a fusion of opposing identities that elevates sport and performance avoiding street falls and the rough aesthetics that at this point they would only be deja vu, creating a language, on the contrary, of dynamic elegance.

What is striking in the collection is the clean lines, the energy of the colour, the taut and present physicality which is the most direct and convincing reference to the sports world. It’s just a pity it’s a one-off experiment: the seeds for a longer and more articulated path would be there.

