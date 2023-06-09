FILA FUSION releases brand new future trendy shoes #NEBULA Nebula shoes unlock the trend code with the concept of digital art

[June 7, 2023]The trendy sports brand FILA FUSION adopts the concept of cosmic nebula combined with codes to launch a new future trendy shoe——#NEBULA Nebula shoes. The limited release color “Galaxy” is inspired by the vast Milky Way observed in the dark night. The whole body of the shoe is made of silver color to echo the cosmic nebula. The streamlined silhouette of the outsole is like the extension of a nebula, and the hollow part is decorated with fine glitter particles shining like a nebula, interpreting the sci-fi color with a strong sense of the future. This time, FILA FUSION uses this pair of futuristic shoes to create a visual sense of the future, igniting a new imagination of roaming the universe. The answer to the future trend will be written by each pair of #NEBULA Nebula shoes, and the limited edition Galaxy color of the Nebula shoes will also be available on June 15th, opening the future trend style.

The design inspiration of #NEBULA nebula shoes comes from the concept of “reshaping the universe – nebula”. The first color scheme of the nebula shoes – the Milky Way also came into being under this concept. Inspired by the vast Milky Way observed in the dark night, the overall color is silver, and the shoe body echoes the cosmic nebula. The star-studded reflective shoelaces are combined with the nebula streamlined outsole, filled with a hollow fluid effect, and the side part is made of electroplated metal material, which perfectly integrates the design details of cosmic romance, interpreting a strong futuristic sci-fi color. The toe cap combines the current trend to make a square design that is different from ordinary shoes. The shoe body adopts a detachable special-shaped “F” LOGO, and the irregular meteorite metal pattern on the back. It is hollowed out and filled with silicone material, which is filled with starry sky effect particles. The midsole is equipped with TECNO-PIUMAX lightweight foam technology, which enhances comfort with technology support.

This time, FILA FUSION also created a special gift box version for #NEBULA Nebula shoes’ first color matching Galaxy: tear off the seal from the bottom of the outer box, and then successfully decipher the Nebula code and unlock the future trend. The gift box comes with a #NEBULA Nebula shoe metal decorative shoe chain, so that every trendy player can use their imagination to freely DIY and decipher the exclusive future trend code. The future trendy shoes with all silver color matching will help the new generation create a futuristic style with a sense of technology.

FILA FUSION brand new future trendy shoes #NEBULA Nebula shoes special gift box version

FILA FUSION #NEBULA nebula shoes will also launch more color options on June 27. The color matching is inspired by the infinitely changing interstellar sea of ​​clouds in the universe, the different shapes and colors transformed by various clouds and stars, iris stars, fairies Star, Pluto, Dawn, Gemini, Cangyan, Wizard and other colors depict a different romantic nebula universe.

FILA FUSION brand new future trendy shoes #NEBULA Nebula shoes

This time FILA FUSION also teamed up with LIV, Haoran Qi and JOLYNNWEI, three GEN Z trend digital artists, to jointly decipher the trend code of #NEBULA Nebula shoes. They took Nebula shoes as a source of inspiration, combined with a strong personal style to create virtual shoe designs – three sets of visual digital art models. From June 15th, FILA FUSION will launch an online digital flash mob “FUSION Future Realm”. This limited-time online flash mob space presents the miracle that when the end is approaching, when looking up at the silver light in the sky, the stars are in your eyes. scene. Nebula shoes and digital art works will be exhibited in this space for a limited time, and exchange FILA FUSION’s unique insights on future trends with more digital art lovers.

FILA FUSION future trendy shoes —— #NEBULA Nebula shoes will officially land on Dewu App, FILA Tmall official flagship store, FILA FUSION Tmall official flagship store, FILA official website and some selected stores at 20:00 on the evening of June 15 IPO. For more information, please pay attention to Tmall FILA official flagship store, Tmall FILA FUSION official flagship store and FILA FUSION official WeChat Weibo @FILAFUSION.