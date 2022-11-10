Since its establishment in August 2022, the FILA GOLF Rising Star Elite Group has continued to attract top talents in the Chinese golf field. Work together internally and externally to promote golf to gain greater attention and participation in China.

FILA GOLF Rising Star Elite Group

As a century-old Italian fashion sports brand, Fila Golf has launched high-end professional equipment with a strong sense of design. Fila Golf continues to dig deep into the sports equipment track, and continuously improves the technological attributes of its products, escorting the new generation of golf elites in China to go abroad and enter the world.

Since FILA GOLF started the empowerment journey of Chinese golf, the green journey of Chinese golf has attracted wide attention. Feng Shanshan, the “first player in Chinese golf”, became the coach of the national team and continued to play on the greens and win glory for the country in another capacity. With the help of FILA GOLF, it returns with a brand-new and fashionable elite image. Li Jiayun, Michael Dickey, He Muni, etc. also joined as consultants, coaches, and captains respectively. Together with seven potential stars of Generation Z, including Ye Wocheng and Chen Zihao, they joined forces to form a new star elite group to represent China. Attack towards the highest honor in the world of golf.

Italian elegance joins the elite group, and the golf attire welcomes an upgrade

With 11 members of the elite group injecting fresh blood into the brand, the FILA golf series products have also ushered in an update and iteration. FILA Golf focuses on product functions and textures, takes elite intelligence as its design concept, and takes high-end comfort as its sports style, launching a series of new products with both professional performance and fashionable aesthetics.

Focusing on the golf scene in winter, in order to further ensure the swing temperature and freedom, FILA GOLF 22Q4 series products take light and thin down jackets as the season’s flagship, and release down vests simultaneously. In the choice of colors, FILA GOLF provides a total of colors including dark black, castle blue, black, and white. In addition to the basic version, FILA GOLF covers the classic Regular FIT version, the TOUR FIT version, and the more self-cultivation. type, with high scene adaptability. The overall texture of the new product is outstanding, the style is elegant, and it has strong visual impact and trend-leading power. It is an excellent choice for golf swings or daily wear.

FILA GOLF 22Q4 part of the series

Focus on professional core, sublime elite intelligence,Provide all-round sports protection

FILA GOLF 22Q4 not only introduces the element of lock down and ultra-light down in the new winter products, but also adopts the core technology of GORE-TEX INFINIUM, which can be used in more scenarios.

The introduction of the lock down ultra-light down function not only provides a light wearing experience, but also directly hits the pain point of down care and easy running down. In the anti-drilling down test, FILA GOLF lock down ultra-light down far exceeds the national standard (≤20 pieces), which greatly improves the stability of down insulation. In addition, through the secondary transformation of the fabric through the filling and lamination process, the richness and three-dimensionality of the surface texture of the fabric have been further improved, and the product texture and comfort have been significantly improved.

GORE-TEX INFINIUM is specially developed for golf scenes. This thermal insulation technology can significantly improve the resistance to outdoor cold wind. In addition, it can effectively prevent splashing and splashing, and can cope with sudden rain and snow weather without pressure. Even in the face of cold wind, it can still keep the passing area of ​​cold wind less than 5l/m²/s, and the warmth and comfort are more guaranteed. . The high-strength and high-density plastic coating process can also provide more comprehensive protection performance and further enhance the durability of the down jacket.

FILA GOLF 22Q4 Elite Down Vest

In the improvement of sports performance, it also shows the forward-looking and leading degree of FILA golf industry. The series design is directly related to the sports scene of the elevation ball, which can significantly reduce the dynamic burden and allow people to obtain a better sports experience and competitive performance. For example, the down vest is made of spliced ​​high-elastic brushed knitted fabric, which effectively reduces the restraint of movement; some down jackets have detachable sleeves, and removing the sleeves is more conducive to free swing; the vest adopts a special V-neck, which is not only windproof The performance is good, and it avoids the trouble of getting stuck, and so on.

Returning to the daily use scene, FILA GOLF winter new series has three down textures: edelweiss, wheat wave pattern and diamond pattern. Each texture corresponds to different performance. To keep warm. At the same time, the elite down vest, which is strongly promoted by the season, adopts the seamless process in the core thermal area, which has a stronger ability to lock down and is not afraid of the cold in winter. The filling of goose down + PRIMALOFT soft cotton brings the ultimate lightweight experience, making you more light and comfortable. , Unfettered wearing feeling.

FILA GOLF 22Q4 Elite Down Vest

Fila Golf has also added more user-friendly designs to the details of this season’s new products, such as the use of waterproof zippers to improve the overall waterproofness; the double-layer structure at the back armholes is used to create an air circulation system on the body surface, which further improves the Wearing comfort, etc., improve the user’s wearing experience in subtle points.

At present, FILA GOLF 22Q4 series products including down jackets and vests have been launched, and will be released simultaneously in FILA stores, FILA official mall and Tmall FILA official flagship store from October 25th.