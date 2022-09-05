Original title: Film and television dramas build a bridge between the hearts of the Chinese and Cambodian people

Economic Daily reporter Zhang Bao

Cambodia has made great progress in the audiovisual industry in recent years. With the deepening of China-Cambodia relations and the deepening of cultural exchanges and cooperation, more and more films and documentaries have been co-produced between the two countries.

As one of the fastest growing economies in the world, Cambodia has made great strides in the audiovisual industry in recent years. What is rare is that film and television dramas are becoming an important carrier of people-to-people bonds between China and Cambodia.

Cambodian media is showing rapid growth. According to statistics from the Cambodian Ministry of Information, the capital Phnom Penh alone has 83 FM radio stations, 19 analog TV stations, 8 digital TV stations and 2 cable TV service providers. There are also 137 radio stations, 210 TV stations and 2 satellite TV service providers in other provinces. In addition, there are 50 media associations, 193 magazines, 114 printing houses, 22 book publishers and 26 foreign news agencies. A survey conducted by a local agency in 2017 showed that television reaches 96 percent of the Cambodian population, and 57 percent of people get news mainly through television. 78% of the ratings are mainly concentrated on four TV stations: Bayon TV, CNC, CTN and CTV8.

In recent years, Chinese TV dramas have become a staple of Cambodian TV. Similar cultural traditions and sophisticated production have made many Cambodian viewers loyal fans of Chinese TV dramas. From “Romance of the Three Kingdoms” and “A Dream of Red Mansions” to “Three Lives Three Worlds Ten Miles of Peach Blossoms” and “Strategy of Yanxi Palace”, more and more Chinese film and television dramas have been translated into Cambodian TV. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen also specifically asked TV stations to broadcast the Chinese TV series “Bao Qingtian” at a meeting on the theme of anti-corruption, hoping to correct the social atmosphere.

The Cambodian film industry started very early. In the 1920s, foreigners shot documentaries in Cambodia. Former King Norodom Sihanouk also had hopes of becoming a movie star. He has been watching movies with his parents since he was a child, and has been deeply involved in the shooting of dozens of short and long films. He has multiple identities such as producer, editor, soundtrack, and actor. His wife, Queen Moninee, and his son, the current King Sihamoni, also often role in the film.

In the 1960s, with the strong support of Norodom Sihanouk, Cambodian domestic films entered a golden age, during which more than 300 films were released. Movie theaters have been built all over Cambodia, and movie tickets are relatively cheap, and the theaters are almost full every day. During that time, Cambodia also cultivated many film talents, but unfortunately, due to shortcomings in equipment and technology, coupled with long-term political turmoil and civil war, the development of the film industry has stagnated.

In recent years, with the gradual stabilization of the political situation, the rapid economic development, and the recovery of the film industry, cinemas have become standard in major shopping malls. Foreign film companies have also come to Cambodia to film scenes. Angelina Jolie starred in “Tomb Raider” and Wong Kar Wai’s “In the Mood for Love” filmed in the famous scenic spot Angkor Wat, adding a lot of charm to the film. Thanks to the efforts of the government and the film industry, Cambodian films have also begun to emerge internationally. In 2021, the film “White House” will become the first Cambodian film to be selected for the official section of the Venice Film Festival. It is worth mentioning that Chinese director Jia Zhangke is one of the co-producers of the film.

With the deepening of China-Cambodia relations and the deepening of cultural exchanges and cooperation, more and more films and documentaries are co-produced between the two countries. The annual “China-Cambodia Excellent Film Tour” held in various parts of Cambodia has become the cultural heritage of the two countries. Exchange of brand items. Jointly produced by Wuzhou Communication Center, Guangxi Radio and Television Station and Cambodia National Television, it tells a series of touching stories of the mutual aid between the two governments and the people of the two countries during the COVID-19 epidemic, which objectively and three-dimensionally reflects the relationship between China and Cambodia. The core essence of hardcore friends and a community with a shared future. After the film was broadcast in Cambodia, it was well received by the people and became a true portrayal of the profound friendship between China and Cambodia.