Film and Television Dramas: Driving the High-Quality Development of Traditional Culture

China’s summer box office has reached a new record high, surpassing the previous record set in 2019. According to statistics from the National Film Administration, the cumulative box office of Chinese summer movies as of August 18 has reached 17.8 billion yuan, exceeding the 2019 record of 17.779 billion yuan.

The success of this year’s summer movies can be attributed to the popularity of traditional cultural IP films. Two movies, “Fengshen Part I: Chaoge Fengyun” and “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an,” have made it to the top five in the summer box office list. These films have successfully combined ancient cultural elements with the aesthetic needs of modern audiences, striking a balance between preservation and innovation.

In addition to movies, popular TV dramas have also embraced traditional cultural adaptations. Among the top five TV dramas of the summer, four are fairy tale fantasy dramas set in ancient times. These TV dramas, such as “Bone Remote,” have effectively integrated traditional cultural elements with modern storytelling techniques, captivating audiences and promoting the development of traditional culture.

The success of these film and television dramas can be attributed to their ability to absorb traditional cultural nutrition and enhance cultural heritage. Through meticulous scriptwriting, casting, and attention to detail, these productions have brought historical scenes and characters to life, presenting vivid pictures of traditional culture to the audience. Some dramas, such as “Fengshen Part One: Chaoge Fengyun,” have adapted ancient novels and classics, enriching their content with traditional cultural elements.

Moreover, these productions have also consciously presented intangible cultural heritage elements to further promote traditional culture. By integrating intangible cultural elements into the plot, film and television dramas have made traditional culture more culturally rich and appealing to young audiences. This has stimulated a wave of “national tide” among the younger generation, generating widespread interest in traditional culture.

Film and television dramas also play a crucial role in the education and dialogue of traditional culture. With their wide reach and influence, film and television dramas have a natural advantage in promoting cultural inheritance. By subtly integrating educational and dialogue elements into their storytelling, these dramas effectively convey traditional cultural values and raise awareness among the audience. They can restore historical scenes, showcase ancient social customs, and portray positive role models to educate and inspire viewers.

Furthermore, the fusion of culture and technology has played a significant role in promoting the innovation and transformation of traditional culture. By incorporating modern production techniques, these productions bring traditional culture to life in a visually stunning and engaging manner. For example, the hit drama “Story of Yanxi Palace” showcased a variety of intangible cultural heritages, introducing young audiences to the beauty of China‘s traditional culture.

The success of Chinese summer movies and TV dramas demonstrates the vital role of film and television in promoting the integration and development of traditional culture. To continue the high-quality development of traditional culture, it is crucial to improve the level of film and television creation in terms of cross-border creativity, production technology, cultural inheritance, and international communication.

By continuously absorbing traditional cultural nutrition, tapping into educational dialogue elements, and innovating the presentation of traditional culture, film and television dramas can lead the way in promoting the high-quality development of traditional culture.

