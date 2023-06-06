Film Critic: Compassion Calls Pure Kindness, Great Kindness Can Melt Steel (Video) The Power of Kindness | Movies | Falun Gong | Persecution | Police

By chance, I caught up with the premiere of “The Power of Good (2)”, a movie produced by New Century Film and Television. After watching it, I was very moved. It is true that violence is used to control violence, and kindness can change a person’s life.

(Note: There are a few spoilers in the article, and there is a video link at the end of the article. It is better to watch the movie first and then read the movie reviews.)

(one)

This is a story that took place in the post-red era of Middle Earth, at the end of Jiang Mo’s near-extinction, after it persecuted practitioners for more than 20 years.

Today’s society is gradually emerging from the shadow of Jiang Mo, but the situation has long been tossed. Although many grassroots cadres have resumed their normal social functions, they also feel a lot of pressure. It’s not like in the past when you only needed to act as a party power thug, and you could earn money and performance as long as you gave up your conscience. At that time, public offices were soaked in the atmosphere of the unity of man and devil. It’s different now, and we need to do some normal social work. If we don’t get back on track, the power of the entire system will be lost.

It’s time to do something serious, but there is still inertia in thinking and pressure from a certain faction at the top. On some special days, we still want to arrest those good people, those good people who clarify the truth and awaken people’s wisdom.

Because of the suppression of good people these years, the decline of social morality, the out of control of social order, and the whitewashed prosperity, it has become a mess. Social chaos, the rise of gangsters, the power cultivated by the police and gangsters, and the gangsters in many places have the power to dominate one side. But the wind direction changed again, and it was called black again. As a result, while persecuting good people, they have additional tasks. After layers of arrangements, layers of tasks have doubled the pressure on grassroots cadres.

There may be a few people in the functional department who want to do business, but when they are ready to start work, they are also exhausted. And people who don’t want to do serious things, but still want to arrest good people and persecute Dafa disciples to serve as political indicators, but such people will become more and more unpopular.

When the truth became clearer and people’s hearts became clearer, they all knew who was right and who was wrong, and understood that this kind of persecution was doomed to fail. Therefore, many capable people, including many police officers, are extremely disgusted with such tasks and requirements. But there is no other way, as long as the party is still there, as long as the social system of the Red Devils remains unchanged, and as long as the poison of the Jiang Devil is not eradicated, they will maintain this dilapidated machine for suppressing good people.

It is another turn of spring and summer, and another sensitive day is coming. They are suddenly terrified of these people who clarify the truth and save the world, and they will carry out mass arrests again. Every so-called sensitive day is a day when the responsibility and backbone of the nation have to suffer. They have righteous lawyers, Dafa disciples, citizen journalists, and social justice figures, all of whom are outspoken and responsible.

With their courage and dedication, they are restraining the public power from doing whatever they want, supporting the peace of the society, and igniting the light of hope for the nation. But the pain they endured was too much, and the time was too long. Can that frail body bear this extra burden?

(two)

A high-achieving medical student who worked in a hospital after graduation became the youngest head nurse. But she is not limited to the nurse profession. Using what she has learned, she can do simple operations and many emergency cares. She carries a first-aid kit anytime, anywhere, and is ready to save people anytime, anywhere.

In the clinical cases in the medical field, people today, because of the ups and downs of the epidemic, various diseases, various social pressures, and various unpredictable crises, many people of different ages fell down while walking on the road. up. Many people have seen the phenomenon of “falling to the ground and dying”, which is a very scary thing.

Saving people, in this last days, has become the most difficult career. The patients in the hospital regard her as a support, and the nurses in the class regard her as a mentor. Her professional skills are excellent, but in the hospital system, perhaps because she does not have strong connections and backgrounds, she cannot be an attending doctor, so she can only start as a nurse, from the hardest, most tiring, and dirtiest road, a little bit. A little upward development. But her performance is so outstanding, she became the youngest head nurse.

She is the dependence of many patients and the hope of many family members. Professional and comprehensive medical skills, gentle and kind conversation; clear and sincere eyes, pure and beautiful face. Watching her walk here, even if you just look at her, you will feel better; even if you just say a word, the pain will be swept away. She is the light in the dark night for many patients.

She saves people in the medical system, and her friends save people in society. Whether physical or spiritual, it is the same healing and healing, and the same cleansing of viruses and awakening of life. But they all share the burden of physical fatigue, the harsh environment, and the pressure that the Red Devils exert at any time.

(three)

It’s another sensitive day, and it’s another evil and crazy arrest. The public security officers at the grassroots level should also stop for a while, but they still haven’t stopped.

Some people say that maybe it’s because they don’t know the truth yet, no, after all these years, they have actually seen it clearly. It’s just that they didn’t go through the pain of life and death, they didn’t go through heart-wrenching shocks, they didn’t face major mistakes and lose their hats, lose their comrades in arms, ruin their official careers, and lose the political capital they have accumulated for so many years. They have not faced all that, so they turn a deaf ear to the advice of kind people, they continue to persecute good people, and they still numbly implement the incorrect political orders from the upper echelons.

They understand the principle of raising the muzzle an inch; they also know the bounden duty of eliminating violence and bringing peace to the people. It’s just that political achievements are still important, orders from superiors are still important, official career is still important, and interests are still important.

It wasn’t until the top-notch vice-captain who was good at business went after clues all by himself, and finally set his sights on an important gang organization. That gang has been rampant for many years and has done the most harm to the local area. Once they had a protective umbrella, harming the Quartet and no one dared to touch them. Now that protective umbrella, the seemingly powerful backstage has also lost its power. At this time, the cadres at the grassroots level can also express their anger. But what is the important job, is it important to pull out the cancer in this place, or is it important to arrest those gentle and good people, there are only a few people in the police station, how to divide the work. As a result, most of the people went to arrest the good people, and only this one capable policeman went to track down the gangsters.

Some people in the police station said that he was too serious, and some people said that he had a stubborn temper. This time he acted alone, and no one else could be contacted. Fortunately, he finally found a clue and finally seized the opportunity. It’s just that he is alone, and with the professional skills of the police academy, can he fight against the gangsters who have been rampant for many years and have a strong backing?

A fierce and exciting fighting scene made us shudder with fear. The natural acting, professional filming, and one-shot shooting pushed the story to a climax. The new century has become more and more mature in photography technology, and the performance is real and in place.

And here, the persecution of good people is still going on. The young head nurse who just got the news hurried back after get off work. She had to pack up and help family and friends leave. At this time, the door rang.

(Four)

Yes, the overall persecution has gone bankrupt long ago, but the local persecution has never stopped, both openly and covertly. It may happen in some sensitive cities, it may happen at some sensitive time, and no one knows where the Red Devils’ sensitive points are. Just like the “low-end population” who were once expelled, kind people and dissidents cannot stay in this city on sensitive days. They must be arrested, persecuted, silenced, and transformed.

The persecution of good people these years has made the police system no match for the gangsters. They are best at dealing with ordinary people and kind practitioners; when facing good people who can’t fight back or scold them, their cruelty did not lead to retaliation; and for gangsters who are as cruel and vicious as they are, how many grassroots cadres are there? , and the courage to face it head-on? How many chances of success are there when you are tough?

Don’t look at the loud slogans of cracking down on gangsters, do they really dare to touch the black forces in those places? What’s more, the underworld forces that dominate one side are originally a family of police and robbers. Will they eliminate the forces that make the people suffer? No, they have to see whether the superiors will let them fight, and whether they can beat them.

This time, in the process of finally finding clues and refusing to let go of the pursuit, even the top-notch professional policeman himself was shot. Although the bullet was not fatal in one blow, the injured location was right next to the heart, which was also very dangerous. During the chase and fight, he lost a lot of blood and lost his mobile phone. No one came to rescue him along the way, and passers-by avoided him when they saw him. He staggered forward and gradually lost his strength. The only policeman in the police station who can fight and confront gangsters is about to fall like this.

The instinct to survive made him run in a daze until he arrived in front of a house.

The head nurse went home. She knew that the mass arrest had begun and they needed to leave quickly. At this time, someone knocked on the door suddenly.

She was startled. Yes, she is officially called a backbone, perhaps because of her work in the hospital, her kindness, her local fame and influence, making her a key monitoring target. And her child is still young, and her husband should have been an elite in society during his lifetime. Even during the persecution, it can be seen from the current layout and living environment of their family that they are young people with successful careers. The evil party regards them as the so-called backbone, and they have become the key targets of persecution. As a result, Yoshiaki, the husband of head nurse Xuelan, was persecuted to death in this way.

In the history of the Red Devils harming people, no matter the high-achieving students in the Tsinghua University, the business backbone of the banking system, or the elites in all walks of life, they were persecuted as key figures. We can hardly count how many people lost their lives. . How could their elegant conduct and kind hearts be able to withstand the evil nature of the Red Devil, who turned right and wrong, cruel and vicious iron hooves.

They were thrown behind bars, they were persecuted on demand, maybe given a blood test to match their organs, and then lost their lives. Leaving their wives and children still calling for the arrival of justice and conscience in the world, this is a difficult waiting, waiting for the day when the truth will be revealed, waiting for the moment when the injustice will be cleared.

The child and the practitioners who took care of the child were still waiting for her to leave work, so they left together. The city seemed to be unstoppable. The police secretly installed a surveillance camera at the door of her house, and her house was followed. This is how high-definition real-time online monitoring technology is used to deal with the people, and the chips that are scarce in China at present are so useless. The main business of those chip companies sanctioned by the world is to give the party power to do this.

At this moment, a person crawled to the door of her house. She heard something was wrong, so she hurried over to open the door, and someone fell down. She has seen too many lives passed away suddenly in these years. As a nurse and doctor, she knows the seriousness of the situation.

The man was covered in blood, and he only said one sentence: “I am a policeman, help me…” Then he passed out.

(five)

Maybe call an ambulance, and it will take more than two or three hours to go back and forth. At this time, the patient has lost too much blood and his breath is weak. Emergency rescue is the best treatment plan.

But who dares to take the risk of whether they can be saved or not. In today’s society when a passer-by is down, whether to help or not is a very difficult test. If you can’t be saved, will they give you a bad name for killing the police; if you are saved but not recovered, will this person rely on you and say that you have hurt him?

According to the reality of today’s society, these uncertain factors have added a great degree of difficulty to those who want to be a good person. But she was like a saving angel, she didn’t think about anything, she just wanted to save people. This is her instinct for goodness and her professional accomplishment.

With difficulty, he moved him into the house, carefully inspected the wound, and made a very quick decision: give first aid first, save the next life, and then transfer him to the hospital after his condition stabilizes.

The bullet hit the chest and ribs, the injury was not superficial, and there was a lot of bleeding. The shot was right next to the heart. It may have compressed the heart and lungs, or the broken bone may have injured the internal organs. The wound may be infected after a long time, so first aid It must be done in a timely manner.

Quickly open the first-aid kit that I carry with me, and I have trained countless times in the university for emergency rescue methods. Although I have no chance to use it directly in the hospital, this simple emergency operation, hemostasis, judgment of the injury, and analysis of the condition , and tracking of patients according to their condition. The head nurse Li Xuelan is no worse than the attending doctor in these links.

Bind the patient’s hands to prevent scratching; plug the person’s mouth to prevent biting the tongue. Clean hands, disinfect, debride wounds, take out bullets, stop bleeding, bandage, and keep an eye on the patient’s breathing and heart rate indicators. It fully utilizes the technology learned from medical school that year, and demonstrates the professionalism of an excellent medical staff.

Xue Fei is one of the film and television stars of the new century that we admire very much, and this is another new role she tried. The whole-hearted performance is integrated with the dignified and beautiful face, with high appearance, high IQ and high EQ, and the performance is ironic and professional.

A weak woman, she is facing an extremely difficult choice. My family and friends are fleeing, and my relatives have been persecuted to death. At the stall where I was preparing to transfer safely, I was trying to save a policeman who didn’t know where he came from or what happened. She still chose to save him. He didn’t throw it directly to the hospital, nor did he sit idly by. Track his condition and guard him until he wakes up. After the bullet was taken out, hemostatic medicine and antipyretic medicine were used in turn. It was a very difficult rescue process, from night to dawn.

She was competing with the god of death, with mixed feelings and exhausted. Finally, when her condition stabilized, she finally breathed a sigh of relief, sat on the sofa next to her, and fell asleep after a while. But she didn’t know if the person in front of her would be the one who wanted to arrest her next; she also didn’t know if it was the person who persecuted them before. She didn’t know, all she knew was that it was a living life, a life that could be saved.

The Enlightened One who saved the world once told people that as a cultivator, you must be able to love your friends as well as your enemies. This is the transcendent compassion of a cultivator, but people in the world, not living Bodhisattvas, can do it.

(six)

The home of retired veteran cadres. Lao Liang was once a leader with a high position. Although he has been in the system all his life, he is still upright and upright, and now that he is retired, he still has a certain influence. But this persecution affected him a lot, so that even the little policeman dared to scold and scold him when he went there. Although he is a veteran cadre, these police scoundrels promoted in the Jiang era did not take him seriously and kept harassing and provoking him.

Yes, in those years, there were bureau chiefs, ministers, and higher-ranking people in Dafa. During these years of persecution, they used another method to safeguard Dafa and protect Dafa disciples, but it was also very difficult.

Xue Lan’s family hid in the basement of Lao Liang’s house. The police came to search his house again, and the atmosphere was very tense. Many things are often in the nick of time, just a little bit of danger is about to come, but fortunately they finally avoided it.

It was already dawn, and they lost the deputy captain at the police station, and they didn’t catch the person to be arrested. How could they explain to their superiors. The superior leader is angry, and in this society where everyone is superior, the anger of the superior leader is the end of their careers. The captain of the police station was also terrified.

The loss of the deputy captain with the strongest professional ability is not a trivial matter. Immediately look for it, but looking for a needle in a haystack, where can I find it? This day and night passed, and there was no contact.

The entire police station became tense, and they also knew the situation they were facing in their crackdown on gangsters. None of the gangsters they wanted to crack down on was good, and some of the backers were even tougher than their leaders. Even if the backstage loses power now, the resources in their hands are enough for the police to kill a few lives, so they are anxious and afraid.

They were still waiting for the deputy captain to come back and carry out the arrest of the good guy. But the vice-captain couldn’t come back, it’s been a night, maybe they will be lost forever.

Perhaps his life was not to die. At this time, a sharp-eyed policeman accidentally saw from the surveillance that the deputy team leader disappeared into the courtyard of the Dafa practitioners. So he hurriedly took the person who was going to arrest him to look for him.

(seven)

The following story makes us feel warm and full of hope.

The plot of the whole film is wonderful and the rhythm is very fast. The atmosphere unfolds very naturally from relaxation to tension and then to the sublimation of people’s hearts. Behind this kind of nature, there is a kind of shock, that is, the brilliance of human nature is faintly flashing there.

It was confirmed that the deputy team was saved, but the person who rescued him was the person they wanted to arrest. This was a big choice for the entire police force. In fact, if you jump out and look at it, this choice is not difficult, because they also know who is right and who is wrong, who is good and who is bad. But what they have to face is whether to raise their guns an inch, whether to make a strategic resistance to incorrect political instructions.

Maybe in the past, they didn’t know the truth, so they followed the Red Devils to hate good people for no reason. But later I found out that they were good people, and they were different from the propaganda of the party authority, but they still turned a deaf ear to the truth and wanted to arrest them.

Entering the room, I saw the deputy captain there, already awake, but still very weak. They knew that head nurse Li Xuelan had rescued her, but they still put her in handcuffs. She didn’t evade, and watched their performance calmly, like a bodhisattva in the next world, weighing the conscience of the world.

After a few words, I understood the whole process of the vice-captain’s trouble and rescue. Seeing the emergency scene that hadn’t been cleaned up in time, he picked up the bullet that almost killed the deputy team and almost ruined the prospect of the police station. They were silent, and they understood a lot in an instant. Many things don’t fall on your head, there is no process of pain to the heart, the world doesn’t feel much, this time, I really understand.

Open the handcuffs and send people away.

This is the choice to be made by the captain and the police. In the end, is the conscience of human nature, which is related to the eternal life, or the political task in front of me, which is more important. They need to make this choice to bring back their humanity and conscience.

The life-and-death comrade-in-arms in front of him, this talent that everyone cherishes, he was saved. His near-death experience awakened him and everyone. Human beings are emotional and rational beings, and we should understand when we compare our hearts to our hearts.

This is the power of kindness, bringing back people’s hearts and humanity. They are no longer the claws and claws of the party power, no longer violent machines, they are human beings with flesh and blood and conscience.

Before finally leaving, Li Xuelan, who saved the life, did not offer anything in return. The captain of the police station couldn’t help but ask: “The person who saved our lives, what else do you want?”

At this time, for an ordinary person, shouldn’t he be awarded medals and honors and money? How much money can be saved for saving a life, how strong social and political relationships can be established, if you want to get along in this society, isn’t this what ordinary people want to have.

However, she only said softly: I just need you to know the truth, we all just want to be a good person, this will only benefit the society and not harm, so I hope you can treat these good people kindly.

Hearing this, the viewer’s heart trembled, and the tears couldn’t stop flowing down. No matter how many tribulations they have gone through and how many grievances they have endured, the first thing they think of is not themselves.

Think of others first, want to make more good people, and prevent good people from being persecuted. This is a life-saving angel, her ultimate wish. Such a person is an absolutely outstanding talent in any field, and will move people deeply in any place. The young policeman murmured, this is the hero in my heart.

Before getting into the car, her clear eyes looked back at these police officers who knew the truth. She left silently, without asking for any money, not asking for any fame, and not even asking for anything in return. Only the firm eyes and determined heart are left behind.

At this time, the vice-captain, captain and others slowly raised their right hands, giving a military salute to the person they wanted to capture for the first time.

Yes, she deserves it. The highest honor in the unit, she deserves the salute.

This is the battlefield of good and evil in the world, and the policemen who can’t help themselves pay a tearful respect to the angel of salvation.

The power of good has awakened the most tightly controlled police force, and will also awaken the people of this land.

A short and powerful movie with a simple and compact plot, but we watched it with ups and downs and burst into tears. These are all stories that happened on the land of mainland China.

This is an awakening time. In reality, these angels who save people include medical staff working in hospitals, veterans of military and police forces at all levels, and retired cadres from government agencies. So their true performances are so deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.

This is the story of a day and a night, with a turnaround in the darkest hours before dawn. This may imply that the darkness before dawn in the world is about to pass, the light will finally come, and the world will finally wake up. It’s just that the kind people who saved the world have endured too much and paid too much in these years.

Written at the turn of spring and summer, paying tribute to the most peaceful hero in this period of history. Although weak and kind, but also the strongest, the power of kindness will eventually wake up the world.

(The article only represents the author’s personal position and point of view)

Source: See Chinese Contributions

