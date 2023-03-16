Morning Mom’s, I’m very happy that there are Indonesian films that can be watched by the whole family, because the family genre doesn’t have horror or mystical scenes and all the language spoken throughout the film is good, so it’s easy for children to digest while enjoying it.

I rarely watch movies in theaters, especially during the last pandemic. And last Thursday, March 9 2023, became my first day to watch Indonesian films in theaters with my son who is currently only 8 years old. Because films in theaters nowadays are mostly of the horror, mystical and mystery genre, it’s rare to get a peek at the films that will be showing in theaters.

It was a coincidence that when I went to the cinema with my children, I came across an Indonesian film, a very inspiring film by the nation’s children, entitled “Glo, You are the Light”, a film directed by Ani Ema Susanti, a female figure of an accomplished Indonesian migrant worker who is able to realized his dream and was produced by Bhuana Art Sinema.

Do you know that this film is highly anticipated, because it tells the true story of young people who, even though they fall, still get up and are passionate about life. This can really be a lesson for our children, so that they are always enthusiastic about achieving their goals even though there are many obstacles that face them.

The film “Glo, Kau Cahaya” is set in the beautiful land of Papua, the figure of Gloria is a swimming athlete from Papua who is frustrated and depressed because of a bad incident, having to lose her parents in a plane crash. Gloria lives alone with her grandmother, although she is sad and has to accept her disabled condition, she is finally able to get up because she always gets support from her best friends Julvri, Idho and Eliza.

Halfway through her life, Gloria was paralyzed in both legs. This really made Gloria down because her dream of becoming a professional swimming athlete had to be buried deep. Thankfully, Gloria is surrounded by people who love her. Until finally, Gloria’s enthusiasm returned to fire to become a professional athlete.

As a result of his persistence and hard work, Glo, who took part in a special disability swimming championship, managed to beat himself and rose to become an athlete with disabilities and took part in the championship at the National Paralympic Week (Perpasnas) in Papua. And from the championship, Gloria learned about the true meaning of victory.

Cast Artist “Glo, You Light”

The film Glo Kau Cahaya is studded with famous Indonesian stars, including Tatyana Akman, Kevin Royano, Ratna Riantiarno, and Mamat Alkatiri, Monalisa Sembor, Cak Percil, Dani Aditya and Putri Nere. Apart from that, this film also features senior artists such as Wulan Guritno and Anggun C. Sasmi. The acting of the players is very total because they use Papuan language which is not their daily life. This film, which is executive produced by Hamka Handaru, has a moral message and is definitely very inspiring.

There are many positive things that we can learn from watching the film “Glo, Kau Cahaya”, including how we learn to rise from adversity and keep our spirits up in life no matter what happens. And from this film we also know that the hardest thing in life is beating yourself up.

Watch the interesting film “Glo, Kau Cahaya”, don’t forget to invite your family and friends, it is guaranteed that after watching the film Glo Kau Cahaya, you will be excited and grateful again in living life. For those who are curious, here is the YouTube trailer link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-t_H5UOS0

After you see the trailer, you definitely want to go to the cinema immediately to watch this film, don’t forget to invite your friends, relatives or bestie. For those of you who need an injection of enthusiasm and inspiration, the film “Glo, Kau Cahaya” is perfect for you to watch