Film & TV｜Video archives record the great changes of China’s era

On the afternoon of April 14th, the documentary film “Landing Roots”, which focused on the four-year poverty alleviation process of Shawa Village, Nujiang, Yunnan, held a simple and grand “One Step Across the Millennium · “Landing Roots” Beijing Premiere” at the Capital Cinema. The film producer, main creator and many leading guests from Beijing and Yunnan attended the premiere and watched the film.

The movie “Landing and Rooting” is a condensed video of China‘s poverty alleviation. The film focuses on the people in the most impoverished areas in China and the poverty alleviation cadres who help poverty alleviation. Through shocking shots and vivid and touching details, it vividly shows the Shawa Village, a small Nu minority village in Yunnan Province, has shaken off the “Millennium Poverty”. After the screening, the applause continued for a long time, and the audience was deeply moved by the struggle story of “there is mud under the feet, fire in the heart, and light in the eyes” inside and outside the film.

Presenting the great changes in the development of Yunnan through the nation’s “one step across the millennium” and conveying the strength of forging ahead

The premiere scene was full of guests and the atmosphere was warm. Through the big screen, the entire audience seemed to be in the magical land of Shawa Village deep in the Biluo Snow Mountain in the Nujiang Grand Canyon in Yunnan Province. Amidst the melodious singing of nearly ten Nu folk songs in the film, the true picture of Shawa Village’s decisive battle against poverty and the realization of rural revitalization slowly unfolds, and vivid faces of Shawa villagers and poverty alleviation cadres come to life.

In order to fulfill the mission of “establishing a video archive of China‘s poverty alleviation and targeted poverty alleviation practice”, all the main creators of “Landing and Rooting” took root in Shawa Village, which is 2,000 meters above sea level and has no roads, for 4 years, overcoming the harsh living conditions and difficult creative environment , with a total of more than 700 hours of shooting material, which lasted more than 1,200 days and nights, and finally produced such a painstaking effort covered with mud, dewdrops, and steaming – the unique “straight through the nation” style combined with a strong atmosphere of the times, a rich and colorful story The historical chapters are presented in a fresh and simple style of rural life, which is refreshing and refreshing.

After the screening of the film, Ning Qiwen, Party Secretary, Director and Editor-in-Chief of the China Agricultural Film and Television Center pointed out that the film tells the touching story of a small Nu village getting rid of poverty and changing its destiny under the background of China’s poverty alleviation through true feelings, which reflects our country’s The poverty alleviation process of more than 98 million rural poor people has witnessed the changes of the times, and set up a model for China‘s rural poverty alleviation and prosperity, and to help comprehensive rural revitalization. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that rural revitalization requires both shaping the shape and casting the soul. Culture is the spiritual bond that gathers strength and an important support for promoting development. As the national team and the main force for agricultural propaganda, the China Agricultural Film and Television Center will give full play to the strength of film creation for more than 70 years and the experience in producing CCTV programs for more than 20 years. “Transformed into care that benefits farmers and the people, and deeply serves rural construction. Persist in measuring the land with footsteps, serve “agriculture, rural areas and farmers” with true feelings, and strive to create more excellent “agriculture, rural areas and rural areas”-themed films. With the joint efforts of the whole society, we will strive to revive the rural film market, and help achieve comprehensive rural revitalization and build an agricultural power Target.

Zhai Yulong, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee and director of the Yunnan Provincial Film Bureau, mentioned after the screening that “Landing and Rooting” was held at the “2023 Poverty Reduction Governance and Global Development (Nujiang) International Forum” held on March 17 this year. The special screening has won wide acclaim and played a positive role in telling Chinese stories and spreading Chinese voices. “Through the nation, we have achieved a great change in the development of ‘one step across the millennium’. These achievements are the vivid practice of the party’s poverty alleviation policy and ethnic policy in the border ethnic areas. It is a successful case of Chinese wisdom and Chinese solutions for global poverty reduction. Record It is our unshirkable responsibility and mission to go through the arduous journey of poverty alleviation and to inherit and carry forward the great spirit of poverty alleviation….General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that poverty alleviation is not the end, but the starting point of a new life and a new struggle. We hope The documentary film “Landing and Rooting” can better convey the spirit of poverty alleviation, so that the cadres and the masses can learn from it the confidence and strength to forge ahead on a new journey and make contributions to the new era, take advantage of the momentum, make persistent efforts, continue to struggle, and make contributions to promoting Chinese-style modernization contribution to literary and artistic work.”

Recording the great changes of the times with films, foreign guests praised “a story that can only happen in China“ The fight against poverty is a battle against poverty, and it is an extraordinary battle that truly benefits the people. It is also of great significance to record the vivid individuals in this battle and the touching stories behind them in the form of a movie, and to record this turning point with a camera. In the post-screening exchange session, the director Chai Hongfang, editing director Zhou Xinxia, ​​recording director Wang Danrong, music director Liu Hengzhi and other main creative teams of “Growing Roots” exchanged behind-the-scenes stories of the movie with the audience. Director Chai Hongfang shared the unknown story behind the four years of painstaking creation: “The biggest problem is the language barrier. At the beginning, the villagers didn’t believe us, and they didn’t expect that such a foreign team could stay in this village for 4 years. Many. In order to become the relatives of the villagers and make them believe in me, we usually walk, just like the villagers, carrying firewood.” Sound director Wang Danrong has worked as sound for “big production” films such as “The Wandering Earth” and “Latent”. “Grounding Roots” was his first contact with the creation of documentary films. He said, “We have made a lot of feature films and commercial films. It is easy to have luxurious and cool sounds, but we have to go back to the original intention-what is our life? ?When watching a documentary, what is the solid ground thing we feel? It is the realism brought by the characters and the environment on the scene. Our principle is simplicity, and we use the most simple Only by creating the most simple life with the most simple materials can the audience empathize and be moved." Sound director Liu Hengzhi explained the creative idea of ​​using a large number of original ecological music elements in the film, "The Nujiang area in Yunnan is a rich mine of folk music. What kind of music should we use to interpret such a film about poverty alleviation and rural revitalization? In the end we decided to use local folk songs." Liu Heng, vice chairman of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and a famous playwright, highly affirmed the film: "This film very simply depicts the real life in a certain corner of China. Although simple, it stands here like a heavy and solid monument : First of all, it is a monument with political significance. This monument appeals to the hardships of our system and the strengths of our system; secondly, it is a social monument, which embodies a lofty social ideal. It is a value shared by all human beings; it is also a monument to the beauty and kindness of human nature. In the simple expression, there is great inner meaning in it-no matter how great the benefits and successes are. , think of those who are far inferior to you. I think this is the way out for us as human beings, and this documentary shows this spirit; in the end, it is an artistic monument. There are many paths for us to pursue artistic ideals, There are many artistic styles, but the most important standard is sincerity and simplicity, and all the producers of this film embody this spirit.” And another guest, Robert Walker, a professor at the School of Sociology of Beijing Normal University and a member of the British Academy of Social Sciences, praised the film’s creative ideas from the perspective of children (one), “Children actually suffer the most in poverty, because poverty It hinders their development and their happiness as adults. Therefore, the biggest beneficiaries of the Chinese government’s poverty reduction projects are also children.” He believes that the film “has a huge amount of information”, “At the end of the film, we can see that this The 23-kilometer road leading to the deep mountain has finally been repaired. In fact, most countries in the world are not capable of doing such a great thing. This movie truly shows the world the greatness of China‘s poverty alleviation and poverty reduction Achievement. This movie is so shocking, I think everyone in the world should see it, and it deserves to be promoted to every audience in the world!” Tribute to China’s Poverty Alleviation Fighters The national release tour of the film officially launched “One step for a thousand years, witness the miracle” is the slogan on the film poster, and another theme of the film is also as director Chai Hongfang said, “Dedicated to all those who have contributed to China‘s poverty reduction.” The premiere ceremony also invited a Special guest: Jiang Xiaojiang, Deputy Director of the Party Committee Work Department of China Communications Construction Group Co., Ltd. CCCC has been doing poverty alleviation work in Nujiang over the years, and it is Nujiang in Yunnan, the “behind-the-scenes hero” who once served as the “main battlefield” for China‘s poverty alleviation. After watching the film "Landing and Rooting", which records the poverty alleviation and changes of Shawa Village on the Nujiang River, Jiang Xiaojiang told everyone about the silent contribution of CCCC as an aid unit for the construction of the Nujiang River: For 28 consecutive years, CCCC has continued to help all the villages in the 4 counties of Nujiang Prefecture. The main road in the video of Shawa Village was built with the assistance of CCCC. Over the years, CCCC has dispatched more than a dozen batches of temporary cadres and provided nearly 1.5 billion yuan in assistance funds free of charge. The assistance projects include transportation, industry, education, medical care, organizational construction, and cultural fields. “In the field of education, we have spent nearly 500 million yuan to build and renovate more than a dozen primary and secondary schools. Some of these schools have now become the most beautiful scenery of the Nujiang Grand Canyon. Many of us Beijingers are very shocked to see them. Through this education, some villages already have more than 50 college students.” “Landing Roots” will be screened in theaters across the country on April 20. A simple and solemn “Landing Roots” national screening launching ceremony was held at the premiere ceremony. Liu Heng, Vice Chairman of China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, famous playwright, Teng Yong, Director of the News Department of the Propaganda Department of the State Administration of Radio and Television, Ning Qiwen, Secretary of the Party Committee, Director, and Editor-in-Chief of China Agricultural Film and Television Center, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and Disciplinary Committee of China Agricultural Film and Television Center Secretary Sun Mihong, Deputy Director of the Propaganda Department of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee, Zhai Yulong, Director of the Yunnan Provincial Film Bureau, Yang Yuming, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Yunnan Radio and Television Media Group, 12 leaders and guests including the Standing Committee of the Nujiang State Party Committee, Director of the Propaganda Department and Gui Lian participated in the ceremony , and at the same time press the button of the launching platform, the book installation of “Landing and Rooting” which symbolizes “a page spanning a millennium” is slowly opened, which opened the prelude to the film’s national release tour and at the same time opened a new era of happy life for the people of Shawa Village. one page. It is reported that with the holding of the Beijing premiere, the documentary film "Landing and Rooting" will be released nationwide on April 20. At the same time, the film will be screened in hundreds of colleges and universities across the country, and simultaneously realize "five continents" in countries along the Belt and Road, telling the real story of China's poverty alleviation to the world, and sharing Chinese wisdom and successful cases of Chinese solutions in global poverty reduction.

