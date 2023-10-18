Home » Filming for ‘Operation Red Sea 2’ Set to Begin with Lin Chaoxian Returning as Director, Photographer Reveals
Entertainment

Filming for ‘Operation Red Sea 2’ Set to Begin with Lin Chaoxian Returning as Director, Photographer Reveals

by admin
Filming for ‘Operation Red Sea 2’ Set to Begin with Lin Chaoxian Returning as Director, Photographer Reveals

“Operation Red Sea 2” Begins Production with Director Lin Chaoxian Returning

By Sohu Entertainment, Beijing – October 18, 2023

Famous photographer Bao Dexi recently revealed that the highly anticipated movie “Operation Red Sea 2” is set to begin filming in Qingdao. The announcement has sparked excitement among netizens.

The news comes after Yu Dong, the producer of the film, confirmed earlier this year that “Operation Red Sea 2” would start production in 2023. Additionally, it was revealed that the acclaimed director of the first film, Lin Chaoxian, will be returning to direct the sequel.

“Operation Red Sea” was released in mainland China on February 16, 2018. Directed by Lin Chaoxian, the film starred Zhang Yi, Huang Jingyu, Hai Qing, Du Jiang, Jiang Luxia, and others. It went on to achieve tremendous success at the box office, earning a total of 3.551 billion yuan and ranking 11th on the list of highest-grossing Chinese films.

Fans of the original film have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the sequel. With production now underway, expectations are running high for “Operation Red Sea 2” to deliver another thrilling and action-packed cinematic experience.

Stay tuned for more updates on the progress of “Operation Red Sea 2” as filming continues.

Note: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not reflect the opinions of Sohu. Sohu is an information publishing platform and only provides information storage space services.

See also  Bonus: Please use the sound pack to blast your synthesizer Nord Wave 2 exclusive pairing pack "on"

You may also like

Kaup-Hasler/Hanke: City of Vienna enables resident-friendly sound system...

Shine like Jennifer López with a luxurious ’24...

Casa Leopardi opens to the new contemporary art...

Unlocking Solutions for Major Brand Events: Exploring the...

LIFESICK – Sign on Metal Blade Records

Marco Antonio Solís Closes Iconic American Leg of...

Leather goods, a new training school opens in...

Barbour and Baracuta Collaborate to Create Ivy League-Inspired...

In My Saddest Dreams, I Am Beside You

Lucero Makes a Triumphant Return to Television with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy