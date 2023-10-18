Filming for ‘Operation Red Sea 2’ Set to Begin with Lin Chaoxian Returning as Director, Photographer Reveals

“Operation Red Sea 2” Begins Production with Director Lin Chaoxian Returning

By Sohu Entertainment, Beijing – October 18, 2023

Famous photographer Bao Dexi recently revealed that the highly anticipated movie “Operation Red Sea 2” is set to begin filming in Qingdao. The announcement has sparked excitement among netizens.

The news comes after Yu Dong, the producer of the film, confirmed earlier this year that “Operation Red Sea 2” would start production in 2023. Additionally, it was revealed that the acclaimed director of the first film, Lin Chaoxian, will be returning to direct the sequel.

“Operation Red Sea” was released in mainland China on February 16, 2018. Directed by Lin Chaoxian, the film starred Zhang Yi, Huang Jingyu, Hai Qing, Du Jiang, Jiang Luxia, and others. It went on to achieve tremendous success at the box office, earning a total of 3.551 billion yuan and ranking 11th on the list of highest-grossing Chinese films.

Fans of the original film have been eagerly awaiting the announcement of the sequel. With production now underway, expectations are running high for “Operation Red Sea 2” to deliver another thrilling and action-packed cinematic experience.

