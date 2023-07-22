FILTER – Announce new album & tour dates

Platinum-certified post-industrial/alternative rock pioneers FILTER will release their highly anticipated new album, The Algorithm, on August 25th via Golden Robot Records.



The album, their first in seven years, is a tight, conceptual statement that heralds the best songwriting of mastermind Richard Patrick’s career and puts a modern spin on the classic filter sound.

Last Friday, July 14th, the first single from the album was released, the raucous “Obliteration”. The track’s epic nature belies its modest, radio-ready running time. It’s three and a half minutes of existential chaos, pure human fear ground into power chords, heavy riffs and an anthemic chorus. It’s not so much a loud-quiet-loud dynamic as it is a loud-quiet-monster-loud dynamic. From the start Patrick’s vocals are driven into the red and from there… it only gets heavier.

Patrick warns: “Ashes circle the drain / and now it’s all that’s left / all that’s left of me / sink my teeth in the pain / watching the world go numb / and I’m just one step from obliteration.”

And the track ends as it began with Patrick’s vocals taking the floor and singing a storm. Nobody said this was a light-hearted subject, but if only all post-apocalyptic treatises could be this anthemic and catchy, maybe the end times would be a little more bearable. Produced by Patrick and longtime collaborator Brian Virtue, Obliteration was co-written by Patrick, Sam Tinnesz, Ian Scott and Mark Jackson (Grandson, Bishop Briggs).

Created by German-based filmmaker Atanas Shopski, the video for “Obliteration,” released today, is an inspired animation that underscores the song’s post-apocalyptic vision with an unsettling likeness.

Shopski says about the video: „This was a great challenge for me. One that pushed me to discover my limits, creatively, artistically, mentally… We decided to go for an element of hope in this world full of despair and show the struggle of the innocent with the merciless surroundings. We follow this girl, who is the last survivor after the obliteration of her world, on her dark adventure in search for other life.“

The band will be playing select shows next month and are special guests on the Freaks On Parade Tour with Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper and Ministry. The world tour will continue into 2024, with UK/EU headline dates in March 2024. See all dates below.

‚The Algorithm‘ Tracklisting:

1. The Drowning

2. Up Against The Wall

3. For The Beaten

4. Obliteration

5. Say It Again

6. Face Down

7. Summer Children

8. Threshing Floor

9. Be Careful What You Wish For

10. Burn Out The Sun

11. Command Z

Richard Patrick, the creative mind behind FILTER, has spent over 30 years pushing the boundaries of musical expression. His stint as touring guitarist for NINE INCE NAILS and his involvement in the band’s iconic music videos cemented his place in rock history. Patrick left NIN in 1993 and founded Filter. Her explosive debut album Short Bus achieved platinum status, fueled by the breakthrough single Hey Man Nice Shot. The success continued with the follow-up album Title of Record, which also achieved platinum status thanks to the crossover hit Take a Picture.

Despite struggling with addiction and a stint in rehab, Patrick’s determination led to the formation of the supergroup Army of Anyone in 2006 alongside Dean and Robert DeLeo of the Stone Temple Pilots and Ray Luzier of Korn, before embarking on FILTER’s later acclaimed albums Anthems for the Damned (2008), The Trouble with Angels (2010), The Sun Comes Out Tonight (2013) and Crazy Eyes (2016). focused.

Now, after 20 years of sobriety and a seven-year hiatus from his main artistic endeavors, Patrick is set to release the highly anticipated new Filter album, The Algorithm, which promises to be a sonic revolution for fans worldwide.

Tour Dates 2024:

March 8 – Enschede, Netherlands – Metropolis

March 9 – Sneek, Netherlands – The Bolwerk

March 10 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

March 12 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

March 13 – Glasgow, UK – Classic Grand

March 15 – Birmingham, UK – 02 Academy 2

March 16 – London, UK – 02 Academy Islington

March 17 – Paris, France – Le Petit Bain

March 19 – Zürich, Switzerland – Dynamo

March 20 – Stuttgart, Germany – Im Wizemann

March 22 – Munich, Germany – Backstage Halle

March 23 – Vienna, Austria – Flex

March 24 – Prague, Czechoslovakia – Palac Akropolis

March 25 – Krakow, Poland – Kamienna12

March 27 – Berlin, Germany – Lido

March 28 – Cologne, Germany – Club Volta

March 29 – Hamburg, Germany – Knust

March 30 – Aschaffenburg, Germany – Colos Hall

* Freaks On Parade w/ Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, Ministry

Band-Links:

The post FILTER – announce new album & tour dates appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

