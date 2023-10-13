Filth Is Eternal – Find Out

Within a very short time, Filth Is Eternal earn their deserved status as a hardcore insider tip. The somewhat dark, crusty sound of the quartet from Seattle is evidence of a band that is free from expectations, prejudices, their own lives or previous names. Having now landed at MNRK, they approached their latest prank with a clear mission: Every song must be able to start a pit within 30 seconds. That’s exactly what you can do with it „Find Out“.

These 14 tracks last for a comparatively long 29 minutes, almost proggy dimensions for the band. “Half Wrong” opens the action stylishly and brutally, goes into full swing within a very short time and escalates skillfully. In advance, Converge were repeatedly mentioned as a reference, and that’s exactly what comes through now – a brutal, intricate, metallic neckbreaker for fans of brutal hardcore sounds. After that, “Crawl Space” reveals something like melody, at least on a small scale. How timidly anthemic moments emerge from the thicket and are dissected with gusto by Lis Di Angelo is fun.

It continues in this impressive form, accompanied by several small highlights. One of them is “The Gate”, which starts comparatively timidly and crosses crusty burners with a pinch of dark rock – almost 80s-like and accompanied by strong vocals, but at the same time wonderfully dangerous. “Loveless” takes such approaches into an almost doomy ponderousness, hardly seems to come out of the quark and makes the framework tremble in the slow mid-tempo, along with infernal screams, only to hint at a catchy tune in the next moment. “Cherish” also serves something like this, at least until the vocal cords swell again and propagate pure anger. If that’s too good, “Pressure Me” provides exquisite pain.

Still over far too quickly, but more massive than ever: “Find Out” sounds like a band that has found its sound. Some of the familiar crusts fall away from the hardcore mix, are replaced by intensified punk and metal parts, and there are even a few smaller, catchy moments. Filth Is Eternal really turn it up and cause destruction with that certain something. Their latest prank fulfills all the promises of the past and could, no, should – deservedly – go through the roof.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: September 29, 2023

Available via: MNRK Music Group (SPV)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/filthiseternal

