The new linkage version that commanders are looking forward to – “Final Front” X “Code Geass Rebellious Lelouch” linkage version is now in hot progress, Lelouch, CC. , Suzaku and other popular characters that everyone is familiar with have officially fought with the commanders last week! At the same time, the ace pilot of the Black Knights ‘Red Moon Karen’ will also officially participate in the battle today, helping the commanders to enjoy “1+1>2” in the domestic beautiful girl mecha mobile game “Final Front” game fun!

Karen character introduction video address >>> https://v.qq.com/x/page/t33549gaaxj.html

[王牌机师‘红月卡莲’正式参战，伴随指挥官驰骋战场！]

“I’m the captain of the Zero Division of the Black Knights – Karen, and now I will let you see the strength of being an ace pilot!” Today, Karen’s limited role pool is officially opened, and commanders can finally play in “Final Front” In the game world of , fight side by side with this invincible ace pilot! “She is a frail and sickly eldest lady at school, and she is an ace pilot in the Black Knights. She can easily compete with the Knights of the Round Table in combat skills.” Li has been sought after by thousands of fans, and now, the ‘ultimate ace’ has finally transformed into the exclusive quantum knight of the linkage! Commander, are you ready to fight with her to save the end world together!

After entering the battlefield in the “Final Front” game, the ‘Ultimate Ace’ Red Moon Karen will be transformed into a kinetic energy shield-breaking knight, and relying on her own characteristics of getting stronger and stronger, she will continue to superimpose gains during the battle. effect, make your combat power stronger!At the same time, she, who operates the beam weapon, can[辐射波动]With the help of , it can cause high damage in the form of attack after charging, and has a strong ability to break shields!Not only that, as the ace pilot of the Black Knights, Red Moon Karen can even make a big move.[怒焰狂袭]With the blessing of , it will cause explosion damage to all enemies within the range in a short period of time, which is indeed the ultimate trump card! I believe she will be able to help the commanders gallop on the battlefield and be invincible!

[贺《Code Geass 叛逆的鲁路修》国内首次正版联动，卡莲原作cv祝福奉上！]

In order to celebrate the launch of “Code Geass: The Rebellious Lelouch” for the first time in China, and the official entry of Red Moon Karen into the game world of “The Last Frontier”, she gave her voice to Red Moon Karen in the anime and assisted in the 1st Seiyuu Award Ami Koshimizu, winner of the Female Voice Actor Award, also sent her own blessings to the commanders! Ami Koshimizu will not only serve as the original character CV, but will also play the limited role of this linkage in the game, congratulations on this mecha event!

As a well-known cv with a high popularity in the industry, Ami Koshimizu has devoted herself to performers such as “Wolf and Spices” Holo, “Genius Mahjong Girl” Haramura Kazuo, “Persona 4” Amagi Yukiko, and “Macro Fortress Δ” beauty Yun Jinnumer, “Detective Conan” Uehara Yui, “Danwanonpo” Mio Yubuki and other characters left a very deep impression on people. So, in “The Last Front” x “Code Geass: Lelouch the Rebellion”, what kind of surprise will she bring you? Please also invite the commanders to enter the game, recruit the Red Moon Karen to his subordinates, and listen to it with your own ears!

Video address >>> https://v.qq.com/x/page/m3354a7igoi.html

The top mechas met, and the two IPs broke through the dimensional wall and collided fiercely. The linked version of “Final Front” X “Code Geass Rebellious Lelouch” is in full swing! ‘Ultimate Ace’ Red Moon Karen officially joins the war today. What exciting events will be opened in the end world? Download and log into the game now, fight with her and unlock more exciting content!

