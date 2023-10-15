Final Gasp – Mourning Moon

Gloom with content, pursue this mantra Final Gasp. On their previous two EPs, the sextet from Boston were audibly influenced by Samhain and have been boldly expanding their death rock sound ever since. Hardcore and metal, post punk and the gothic apocalypse made their way to Relapse Records, where the album-length debut is now being made available to the people. „Mourning Moon“ provides deadly melancholy with brutal catchiness and is sometimes reminiscent of great role models.

In addition to various locations in Danzig, “Homebound” likes to take Killing Joke on the big sound journey. A long intro initially leads us on the wrong track, then the US band suddenly explodes and brings post-punk ideas into metallic realms, just like the British legends. In addition, singer and guitarist Jake Murphy has mastered the deadly art of vocal chords like few others. Angry intensity collides with chilled melodies – what a high-flyer. On the other hand, “Blood And Sulfur” shows that you can clear it up in a very short time. 100 rough seconds bring hardcore influences to the forefront and dismantle everything.

Immediately afterwards comes the big hit of this album: “Mourning Moon”, the title song, employs great post punk veterans, brings some gothic chic into the apocalyptic mix and creates a dangerous and catchy anthem, uncomfortable and rousing at the same time. Ultimately, this is just one of many facets: “The Vanishing” strives to doom and industrial with its monolithic guitars, “Climax Infinity” focuses on horror and escalation, while “Frozen Glare” packs punk and hardcore into the 80s echo chamber oppressive melodies will be added later. The nervous finish “Rows Of Heaven” fits the bill perfectly.

A lot of familiar things are incredibly well presented: Where Final Gasp get their inspiration from cannot be denied. But that’s completely okay, because in the oversized mixer of death, well-known elements from death rock, post punk, gothic, hardcore, punk and various other genres are skillfully processed into a foul, fresh casserole. “Mourning Moon” sprinkles in the most beautiful melodies of the approaching apocalypse and gives the Grim Reaper a comforting hug. Big things are brewing here.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: September 22, 2023

Available via: Relapse Records (Membrane)

