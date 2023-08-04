Final luck for 14 defendants for fraud against Pami with trout insulins

08/04/2023 – 08:40 Police

A one-person court will reveal today the final fate of 14 defendants, suspected of perpetrating a million-dollar embezzlement from Pami with false insulin prescriptions.

From 9 in the morning, the vocal Abelardo Basbús will listen to the last word of Acosta Teresa, Alegre Edgardo Rafael, Cardozo Ricardo Rodolfo, Córdoba Juan Pablo, Díaz Gattoni Dalma Daiana, Leyría Cristian Fernando, Luna María de los Ángeles, Montes María Florencia, Petros Augusto Javier, Rago Miguel Ariel, Rago Walter Eduardo, Sánchez Juan José, Villalba Nelson Enrique and García Hugo Daniel.

These are businessmen, pharmacists, directors and pharmacy employees. The complaint was filed in 2016 by Pablo Ezequiel Piqué, Secretary General of the Attorney General of the Nation, in charge of the Fiscal Unit.

Seven years later, the Prosecutor’s Office claimed 6-year sentences for Leyría Cristian Fernando, Sánchez Juan José and Petros Augusto Javier and compensation of $25,000,000. Meanwhile, the lawyers fought for acquittals. For example, Lucas Vieyra Ortiz requested the acquittal of the pharmaceutical companies Luna María de los Ángeles and Montes María Florencia.





