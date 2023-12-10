FINAL STRIKE – Finding Pieces

FINAL STRIKE

Singer Christian Erikkson has made a name for himself in recent years as the frontman of TWILIGHT FORCE and NORTHTALE, but in recent years he has given up these positions to Alessandro Conti (TRICK OR TREAT) and Guilherme Hirose (TRAUMER). Although the Swede still has other projects going on, he is now back with the brand new group FINAL STRIKE with other accomplished musicians with whom he already worked at NORTHTALE, but also from EYNOMIA, CIRCLE II CIRCLE and IMPELLITTERI.

But fans can count themselves lucky, because Erikkson recently even considered withdrawing completely from the music business, which is why the name FINAL STRIKE seems appropriate as a last big attempt. The Northman also said that he wanted to create an album that he himself would have loved as a 17-year-old – which was a little over 20 years ago.

And the references are quickly clear. Anthemic songs á la HAMMERFALL meet cool, Nordic keyboards from the STRATOVARIUS brand and a dash of HELLOWEEN can also be felt. The Swedes do their job well, deliver beautiful hymns that are easy to sing along to, catch your ear quickly and come out of the speakers in a relaxed and calm manner. Everything always happens somewhere between power and metal metal and uses classic genre elements as well as a subtle symphonic component without ever breaking out of the corset.

And so the overall quite cheerful “Finding Pieces” is an extremely solid genre work that, as a debut, seems very mature and well thought out, but also doesn’t lack the necessary joy of playing and is simply a lot of fun. There is still room for improvement for possible successors, but the foundation for FINAL STRIKE has been laid more than skilfully.

Tracklist „Finding Pieces“:

1. Archers

2. Finding Pieces

3. Fly

4. Freedom

5. Heaven’s Falling Down

6. Oblivion

7. Restless Mind

8. Spark From The Dark

9. To The North

10. Turn Of The Tide

Total playing time: 41:44

