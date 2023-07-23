FINAL STRIKE – New band around ex-NORTHTALE/TWILIGHT FORCE singer

The brand new band FINAL STRIKE around ex-TWILIGHT FORCE and ex-NORTHTALE singer Christian Eriksson signs a worldwide record deal with Reaper Entertainment!

FINAL STRIKE, the new power metal band around exceptional singer Christian Eriksson (ex-TWILIGHT FORCE, ex-NORTHTALE), has signed a worldwide record deal with Reaper Entertainment.

When Christian and Northtale split in 2020, the talented singer was at a crossroads in his life. He wanted to give up music and focus on other things. After some time of self-reflection, he decided to make one last attempt at forming his own band and making an album that he would have loved at seventeen: FINAL STRIKE was born. Patrick Johansson (drums) and Jimmy Pitts (keyboards) had previously played with Christian in Northtale and also agreed to join the new band. The exceptional Swedish guitarist Martin Floberg and the bassist Jan Ekberg, also from Sweden, did not hesitate to join the band.

The band has now signed a worldwide record deal for the upcoming first studio album.

Chris comments:

“Final Strike is exactly what it sounds like, the final blow. We have gathered all our life experiences and united to a common vision. With material for a long future, we look forward to sharing our work with you. One last punch and this one will be hard.”

Flori from Reaper adds:

“I’ve always been a big fan of Christian’s voice. His singing and music have always reminded me a lot of my favorite albums from my youth – the Keepers era of Helloween. Few singers come so close to the singing skills of the young Michael Kiske. I’m very happy that Christian decided to form a band. After listening to the first few songs, all I can say is that my seventeen year old self would have absolutely loved the album. I still do that today at 18… 🙂 Welcome to the Reaper family!

More information will follow soon – stay tuned.

FINAL STRIKE are:

Christian Eriksson – Desperate

Patrick Johansson – drums

Jimmy Pitts – Keyboard

Martin Floberg – Guitar

Jan Ekberg – Bass

Band-Links:

