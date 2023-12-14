Finally, Netflix has released its ‘viewing figures’, and this stands out

1) Mainly fiction

We mainly watch Netflix for fiction. The first non-fiction series is only at 15 (Physical: 100). It also takes a long time before the first ‘true crime’ series appears; that is Dahmer (205th place).

Number 1 on the Netflix list is The Night Agent, about a fallen security agent who uncovers a conspiracy in the White House, based on a thriller by Matthew Quirk. Worldwide, 812 million hours of this exciting series, without fancy actor names, were watched in the first half of this year. Number 2, the comedy series Ginny & Georgia (665 million viewing hours), is also doing without any stars. But with an occasionally hilarious scenario about a 30-year-old mother, her 15-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son. Ginny & Georgia is even in the top 10 with two seasons. All seasons of series that rank high continue to score. For example, all four You seasons are in the top 100.

Gabriel Basso in ‘The night agent’. — © Netflix

2) Bridgerton popular and The crown

When it comes to royal courts, the two Bridgerton series (ranked 18th and 57th) stand above anything from The Crown. That is surprising, because when it was announced that Bridgerton adonis Regé-Jean Page left the series, there was concern that the second season would attract far fewer viewers. Not so.

The list that Netflix is ​​now publishing clearly shows that The Crown does not score worldwide. The British series only appears for the first time in 153rd place, with the fifth season. The first season is almost 250 places lower. The list that Netflix is ​​now publishing concerns the viewing figures between January and June this year. The famous reality series Harry&Meghan was launched three weeks earlier. She is in 211th place with 62 million viewing hours. Also this: Netflix just announced the third Bridgerton season, for May next year.

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton. — © Netflix

3) South Korea above

Remarkable in the list: the many and especially high rankings of South Korean productions. They are even in the Top 20 three times. The glory (at 3) is about Moon Dong-eun who has to leave school after aggression. Years later, she becomes the teacher of her abuser’s child. The beginning of a long revenge campaign. Physical: 100 (15th place) is a reality/competition series, where dropouts have to smash their plaster bust as they leave the game. Also in 16th place is South Korean: Crash course in romance, a romantic series about a mother who goes out of her way so that she can pay for math tutoring for her daughter so that she can pass an entrance exam. The success of the South Korean TV series is said to be a consequence of the success of K-pop (Korean pop) among today’s youth.

Song Hye-kyo in The glory. — © Netflix

4) Jennifer Lopez wins the film section

There are 10 films in the top 100. The mother (14th place) with Jennifer Lopez was the most popular. That film is about a hitwoman who lives in hiding from her criminal ex. Years ago she gave her daughter up for adoption. Now that daughter needs her help.

Netflix itself was surprised that the Lopez film did so well and stole the record as the most viewed Netflix original in its opening week from Glass Onion: A ‘Knives out’ mystery. In 20th place is Luther: The fallen sun with superstar Idris Alba about an escaped prisoner. Humorous films also score on Netflix. At 29 is the Jonah Hill comedy You People and four places lower is funnyman Adam Sandler with Murder mystery 2.

Jennifer Lopez in The mother. — © Netflix

5) There are the Belgians

This Netflix list is about the viewing behavior of the whole world, so we can finally see how Belgians score on Netflix. That’s not too bad. The Kevin Janssens series Rough diamonds ranks 162nd with 72.8 million viewing hours. That is just below the first season of La casa de papel. Also doing well: the film Noise (749th place with 27 million viewing hours), by director Steffen Geypens about an influencer who tries to unravel an old family secret. In its opening week, the film was viewed as much as the Oscar nomination Im Westen nichts neues. Still Belgian and worth mentioning: Undercover (1,870th place), Under fire (2,664th place) and Two summers (3,015th place). The list contains 18,215 titles.

Kevin Janssens (center) in Rough diamonds. — © Netflix

