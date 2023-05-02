Find out how to access the social rate, with more than 50% discount

Los benefit holders from National Social Security Agency (Anses)as retirees and beneficiaries of the Universal Child Allowance (AUH)they can continue to access a 55% discount on the price of transport with the SUBE cardthrough the Tarifa Social Federalthe organization recalled today.

To access the benefit, Anses holders must enter anses.gob.arsection Mi Consideredcon the CUIL number and Social Security Code.

Then, in the menu, you must choose Programs and Benefits, option Generate PIN SUBE.

At that moment, the system will generate a 6-number code that must be registered at tarjetasube.sube.gob.ar.

Finally, to activate the benefit, the cardholder must go to a SUBE automatic terminal or through the app Load GO UP, available for Android phones with NFC technology.

Also, also The management can be carried out in Anses offices, without shift and with DNI; or at a SUBE Service Center.

Who can access the SUBE discount with ANSES

They will be able to access the benefit holders of retirement and pensions, AUH, Pregnancy Allowance (AUE), Progresar scholarships, and Malvinas pensioners.

They can also receive it the staff of private homes and beneficiaries of the social monotribute, unemployment benefit, Universal Pension for the Elderly (PUAM), Non-contributory pensions for disability, mothers of seven childrenin addition to holders of programs from the Ministry of Labor.

With information from Telam Agency.-

