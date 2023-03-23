We are on the eve of the arrival of a new long weekend that surely It will imply a lot of tourist movement for Neuquén and Río Negro. The thing is This Friday is Memorial Day.one of the National holidays that coincide with Saturday and Sundaywhich will mean that some can take the opportunity to take a short break.

As reported by the Interjurisdictional Basin Authority (AIC)expected a weekend of good and temperate weather, with pleasant days of autumn sunalthough the probability of storms which is observed for a few days.

On Friday there could be some showers, especially in the valleybut good weather will remain with rise in temperatures in the mountains, which will also affect valleys, plateaus and the coast.

Next, we review what the long weekend will be like in each of the regions.

Valleys: Neuquén – Cipolletti – Allen – Roca – Huergo – Regina

A partly cloudy day is expected on Friday, with periods of cloudy and unstable skies; possibility of scattered showers, especially in Roca and Regina. some wind. Highs up to 25 degrees.

For him Saturday, a pleasant day is anticipated, with mostly clear skies. West wind rotating to the southeast, with gusts of up to 20 kilometers per hour. Highs up to 21 degrees.

On Sunday, again, there could be some showerswith wind of up to 50 kilometers per hour and maximums close to 30 degrees.

South Line: Jacobacci – Maquinchao

Expected a weekend with mostly clear skies. Variable wind changing to the north sector with gusts of up to 40 kilometers per hourwhich will decrease with the passing of the days. Highs up to 23 degrees Celsius. Next week begins with storms.

Lakes: Bariloche – Villa La Angostura – San Martin

Mostly clear skies and good weather all weekendwithout anticipation of storms. The maximum will be between 22 and 23 degreeswith some gusts of wind that can reach up to 30 kilometers per hour.

East: Viedma – San Antonio West – Las Grutas

The long weekend this Friday, it will begin with some instability in the eastern part of Río Negrowhere they anticipate possible downpours. However, temperatures that day will be above 25 degrees Celsius.

Posteriorly, conditions improve until Sunday, when the storms will return. Saturday is anticipated Mostly clear skies, with highs as low as 20 degrees Celsiuswhich will increase despite the storms that could arrive the next day.

