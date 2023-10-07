Find Sweetness and Healing in ‘Sweet You’: A Heartwarming Urban Light-Hearted Pet Drama

Huang Zitao and Wang Herun Get to Know “Sweet You” Due to “Pet” and “Sweetness” is Released

October 7, 2023

Hunan Satellite TV and Mango TV recently released “Sweet You,” a new urban healing light-hearted pet drama that is captivating “pet lovers” and warming the hearts of viewers. The drama, produced by several entertainment companies including Beijing Xile Interactive Entertainment Technology Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Xile Culture Media Co., Ltd., features Huang Zitao and Wang Herun as the main leads. Set against the backdrop of Tianlin Animal Hospital, the story revolves around a group of individuals with different personalities who find love, support, and growth through their pets.

In “Sweet You,” Wang Herun portrays veterinarian Tian Tian who unexpectedly takes over her family’s struggling animal hospital. Amidst the hospital’s financial crisis, she crosses paths with Shen Mi (played by Huang Zitao), the president of Luchuan Group, a veterinary drug company. Assigned by his grandfather to fulfill a one-year mission, Shen Mi decides to invest in Tianlin Animal Hospital. As the director of the rookie pet hospital and the serious and composed president meet, their story of enemies turned allies begins, fueled by the help of the adorable furry cast.

“Sweet You” presents a refreshing perspective, with a unique subject matter and cute pets as a backdrop. The drama offers heartwarming moments without the need for deep plots or suspenseful twists. It centers around providing comfort and happiness through the power of healing and cute pets. Each pet in the show has its own distinct personality, ranging from cute to cool, capturing the emotions of the audience and making them yearn for a furry companion of their own.

The cast of “Sweet You” is star-studded, featuring Huang Zitao and Wang Herun alongside veteran actors. Huang Zitao’s portrayal of the domineering boss showcases his versatility as an actor, while adding a touch of childish cuteness to his character. Wang Herun delivers a powerful performance as Tian Tian, a strong and responsible girl with a rebellious side. The supporting cast, including Liu Yichang, Shen Yao, Shi’an, Ni Hongjie, Li Jiulin, Zhang Mian Chen, Tan Yanyan, and more, add depth and dimension to the story.

“Sweet You” is a rare urban cute pet healing light comedy that explores themes of love, friendship, and family. It depicts the heartwarming bond between humans and their pets, providing viewers with a sense of healing. The addictive plot and well-rounded characters make the drama a must-watch. Catch “Sweet You” on Hunan Satellite TV and Mango TV starting from October 3.

Source: Beiqing.com

