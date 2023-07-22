Find the North Star Northern Star

northern star | Summer 2023 | Photography by Assaf Eini

If you haven’t gotten to know the Northern Star You are probably new here on the star (did you see what I did here?). The brand, behind which stands the designer Nadav Rosenberg, was established 11 years ago and was immediately received with a big hug, including It Girls and fashion critics. No wonder, because the clothes manage to be both minimalistic and special, both colorful and accessible but also sophisticated in a refreshing way that makes you look cool and crisp in the height of summer.

For our first official collaboration, this post will include:

– A conversation with Nadav.

– My choices, or: private shopping.

Photography: Asaf Eini

Very nice, Nadav Rosenberg: 37 years old, graduated from the fashion design department at Shankar in 2010. After his studies, he went to intern in London with the designer DAVID KOMA, and later worked with the designers Yaniv Persi and Dania Heller for the brand THE HELLERS. In 2012 he founded Northern Star, and in 2015 he was the first winner of a grant from the Lottery incubator.

The brand’s first time at Fashion Week as part of the exhibition of the Lottery incubator, 2015. Photo: Tamuz Rahman Fashion Week during the Corona virus, remote display, 2021. Photo: Eran Levy celebrating a decade. Fashion Week 2022. Photo: Avi Waldman

What have you learned about your customers in 11 years of working with them?

My client doesn’t like to be clever, she likes to be comfortable. Over the years I learned that the value of modern clothes is not necessarily measured by the degree of originality, but by how well they will really be used by the person who chose them. I think my challenge is to combine the things, and this is mainly what my clients want.

I heard you are one of those people who connect with their audience.

I have a very strong and direct relationship with my clients. I am a very frontal designer, I also manage the social networks myself and also find a lot in the store. Also because I learn a lot from this relationship and it advances me as a designer, but also because I really enjoy this meeting. I have clients who became friends and were at my wedding.

Did you manage to design an item following a customer’s request?

I am fully listening. It is very important to me that the clothes are accurate for them and that they will be used by them. For example: I’ve heard from many women that they lacked an overall that they could really wear to the event, in the extreme elegant sense, so this season I designed a maxi-length pleated satin weave overall that meets that need. For the next season, I am working on a new model that is a combination of a dress and a top, which also came from the understanding of the need of many women who work in offices that are too air-conditioned.

You are very identified with colors and prints. Does it express your personality? character? taste?

Art has always been a part of me, as a child I used to draw a lot and really all the prints in the collections are of my design. It usually starts with crayon and Pantone color illustrations. As a student at Shanker, I really enjoyed exploring the relationship between color and material. I was less interested in shapes, and more in textures.

Where are the clothes made?

All items are manufactured within the borders of Israel. The fabrics themselves are personally imported from the East, and as mentioned all the prints are original and printed in Israel. On the unique items that combine handwork and laser cutting, I work with home seamstresses who have become my second mothers over the years.

How did you get there, Northern Star?

The North Star for me symbolizes something about my time that is not going anywhere. When I was an intern in London I spent hours by myself on the Northern Line to the printing and embroidery factories in East London. That’s where it all started.

Private ownership

And this time: Options for dopamine dressing enthusiasts and for those who prefer the quiet luxury trend

Dopamine dressing – The trend that plans to improve your mood by changing your shirt:

Pink checked cotton picnic dress (there are other colors, if what raises your dopamine levels is actually green) /// Printed safari dress, with or without a belt /// Overalls with a shirty top and a bottom with a perfect fit that moves when you move /// A t-shirt of the dressier variety

Quiet luxury – reminder: When we come to embrace the quiet luxury, we are looking for the quiet and not the luxury

The picnic dress, only in black (or white) /// The same overall from the previous section, only in camel shade. By the way, this overall went with me to Copenhagen. The perfect garment for those who in principle want to wear a dress, but can’t really manage to wear dresses /// jacket dress (a dress that the late Carolyn Best Kennedy would have happily adopted). This cut also has a short jacket variation, which with the matching pants becomes a suit, like the one Noa Rosin got married with recently /// outside the pants, inside the pants, zipped all the way or with a few buttons open. Endless plowing potential

Until I understand where I am, I can’t get to where I am going. This is the value of a compass when we are out walking or hiking and need to know we’re going in the right direction. But we also have an internal North Star. It’s that little nudge that tells us if we are on the right path to fulfilling our potential, or on the wrong path wasting energy traveling somewhere we don’t need to go

(John C. Maxwell)

If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my many years on the ball: there’s no point telling a person who doesn’t listen to words, Listen to the words.

I’ll find you something fun to wear

That goes along with all your feelings

We’ll go extremely vivid

Buttoned up and unrevealing

