FINDING CARD: Card art across time and space | Cards_Sina News

If you mention “card art” now, what will you think of?

Cards and art no longer have clear and distinct barriers, and different designs and ideas collide with each other for infinite inspiration, presenting collectors, art market investors, and players the combination of the charm of card carriers and modern art trends , to release unlimited imagination.

As a safe haven for the card business, more and more trendy game brands that grew up in China and have an international perspective are beginning to explore and express on this road. FINDING CARD, a sub-brand of FINDING UNICORN, came into being, stepping into a new era of multiple integration and rapid iteration, bringing a touch of color to the beginning of the summer season.

When FINDING CARD follows the artistic language accumulated by the brand for many years, wandering in the library of cards as inspiration, the new card series blooms brilliantly from the trendy world. From cooperating with Illumination Entertainment and DreamWorks Studios under Marvel and Universal to jointly create collectible cards, to encountering inspiration and creating together with hundreds of exclusive artists – FINDING CARD takes you through the art of trendy play through cards grace.

Why are FINDING CARD cards worth collecting?

After reaching in-depth strategic cooperation with multiple copyright parties such as Disney and Universal Pictures, FINDING CARD has the use of copyrights including but not limited to comics, movies, TV series, etc. – Starting from the card, looking back at the classic IP, and discussing the carrier The presentation and reconstruction of classics after transformation, FINDING CARD interprets the new expressions of many well-known classic IPs from a unique perspective.

Neither a movie nor a comic can be entered through just a few words. And FINDING CARD is presented in a card fragmented and incoherent style. When looking back at the classic IP with its gaze and rhythm, the pure beauty in the work is eloquently revealed.

In the unique system of FINDING CARD, hand-painted artists are also one of the important cultural transmitters. The brand also joins hands with hundreds of artists and FINDING CARD to create art with strong romantic feelings, trendy art and excellent ingenuity, and is committed to conveying the artistic concept of hand-painted cards.

In the vision of the exclusive artists of FINDING CARD, there will never be the best work that has been perfected, nor can it be self-proven in the past works-every detail in the card has the artist’s own aesthetic tendency.

Artists are only willing to explore step by step in time to create more outstanding collection-level card masterpieces.

FINDING CARD’s exclusive artists have turned the cards into a multi-level labyrinth, and every collector will be invited to enter the fantasy universe they have created. In the collection of cards, each piece of work creates a blurred dream composed of characters, animals, and magnificent landscapes.

These stories full of vitality and sensibility permeate the inner world of collectors, and the boundary between fantasy and reality is often blurred, just like the fusion of fashion and artistic aesthetics, which is reinterpreted on the card until it dissolves.

In addition, FINDING CARD’s card works provide a variety of element combinations, allowing players to collect their favorite characters and match their favorite art styles. Each card is unique, and its rarity also makes FINDING CARD’s card works unique. The higher collection value fully interprets the insight into trends and art.

In terms of design process, FINDING CARD adopts the most ingenious technology and high-quality materials, and pursues perfection and excellence in every collection.

At the same time, FINDING CARD combines the cultural atmosphere of China, and introduces innovative card types and card playing methods, so that players who really love cards have a better experience and guarantee in collecting and collecting ——Zhen Collected cards, classic IP, and inspiration from artists are perfectly blended in the charming light and shadow of trendy art. Walking with the light, an immersive journey to explore card art is officially opened.

Cards are a continuation of timeless art. Coincidentally, in a relaxed mood, FINDING CARD looked back to the past, enjoyed the present, and looked forward to the future, and became a strategic partner of Professional Sports Authenticator (PSA) with the best attitude.

As the world‘s largest and most reliable third-party trading card certification and rating company, PSA has systematically established market-recognized, fair and impartial rating standards since its establishment in 1991. So far, PSA has certified more than 40 million cards and collectibles, and the rating objects cover star cards, game cards, sports memorabilia, autographs and other fields, with a cumulative declared value of more than 1 billion US dollars, serving customers all over the world.

In the next dialogue between FINDING CARD and card art, PSA will play an important role as a participant and promoter. This cooperation is a powerful combination of a collection-level card issue brand and a world-class authoritative evaluation agency. FINDING CARD is able to further explore the artistic resonance between the card and the self.

In the future, FINDING CARD will join hands with PSA to provide collectors with more convenient evaluation and collection card management, demonstrate the subversion of the strong alliance in many ways, and bring collectors more unexpected The moment of expectation and the moment of eagerness to explore make the card system present an overall and dynamic state.

At the same time, FINDING CARD and PSA will also jointly launch card collection tours in China. These tours will provide collectors with a very comfortable interactive ecology and help players expand their collections and share. We are about to see a feast of cards in full bloom. Every card collector has a place to share. We hope that collectors can gain positive energy and a happy mood from daily sharing.

As a collection-level card issue brand with hundreds of exclusive artists, FINDING CARD will bring exciting hand-painted collection card products in the future. The exploration and thinking of the core value of the brand is about to start.

FINDING CARD takes card art as the core of inspiration, breaks the step-by-step art boundary, and breeds endless legends in the card world with a strong and domineering atmosphere-every card has its own world, and the real card art will People will never forget it, and it will never be fleeting. I hope you can also receive the sincere gift of this trendy art.

