Fine anno con il “Christmas Spectacular” al Rockefeller Center

Listen to the audio version of the article

The occasion of the passing of the year makes us look beyond borders, pointing towards two great capitals. In the great New York theater of Rockefeller Center we witness one of the emblems of Christmas shows. Instead, in the warm Carioca night we are on the beach dancing to the percussion of the Baterias do Carnaval – and then in the water as a sign of peace.

New York

At the Radio City Music Hall the famous and traditional “Christmas Spectacular” is on stage every evening with the thirty-six pairs of legs of the Rockettes, performances until January 4th. Started in 1933, the enormously successful show was not suspended even during the war years. The musical show includes some classics such as “The Parade of the Wooden Soldiers”, “Let Christmas Shine” and “The Nativity Living” which made history. In addition to the Rockettes, dozens of other artists take part in the show. The very large theater (6,000 people) is a splendid example of Art Deco and is part of the Rockefeller Center complex.Christmas Spectacular | The Rockettes

Rio de Janeiro

The 31st is the night of the famous Reveillon, when two million people are expected on the beaches of Copacabana and Ipanema. There are three stages: on the first the singers Ludmilla, Luísa Sonza, Gloria Groove; on the second, dedicated to samba, Jorge Aragão, Belo, Diogo Nogueira, Tereza Cristina, Nattanzinho play; on the third the Bateria da Imperatriz Leopoldinense, winner of the last Carnival and the Baterianidos do Viradouro, current vice-champions of the Carnival; and then the DJs. The Bateria is a percussion group that is at the heart of samba schools during Carnival parades. At midnight there will be fireworks, fired from ten pontoons in the sea, for a duration of 12 minutes (however the fireworks of the Venetian Redentore last approximately 40 minutes). Then everyone in the water, dressed in white because it brings peace, in honor of Yemanya, the mother goddess of the Yoruba, in the Afro-Caribbean tradition.

Torino

Until the 30th at the Reggia di Venaria, the seventeenth-century Savoy residence, the traditional chamber music cycle presented by Lingotto Musica. The Sheilak Trio opens (Sergio Costa piano, Emanuele Brilli violin, Matilde Michelozzi cello) while the Trio n. 2 by Schubert. The concert is held in collaboration with Le Dimore del Quartetto, of which the Trio was “Ensemble of the Year” 2022. A masterpiece of architecture and landscape, the Venaria Reale was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1997; boasts some of the highest expressions of the Baroque.

Share this: Facebook

X

