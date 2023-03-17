FINNEGAN’S HELL

One Finger Salute

( Celtic Punk ) Label: Wild Kingdom

Format: (LP)

Release: 25.11.2022

No, FINNEGAN’S HELL are not from the Emerald Isle and also not from the American east coast but, a little surprisingly, from Sweden and with “One Finger Salute” they deliver a Scandinavian entry for the playlists of Irish pubs around the world.

But don’t worry, the gentlemen know their craft and clearly prove it with the opener “What Have You Got In The End?”. Genre fans will have a lot of fun with the Celtic punk with a Scandinavian character. What distinguishes the quintet from the Far North a little from other bands of this type is the – not too big a surprise in Sweden – slight metallic touch as in “Read My Lips”. Otherwise there is entertaining off the peg, the obligatory drinking songs for beer pogo in the Irish pub like “Run Boy Run” or melancholic ballads like “Godforsaken Town”.

Although not on the level of the DROPKICK MURPHYS, FLOGGING MOLLY or THE RUMJACKSnevertheless FINNEGAN’S HELL entertain with entertaining Celtic Punk on an equally short album.

Tracklist „One Finger Salute“:

1. What Have You Got In The End?

2. One Finger Salute

3. Mickey Finn

4. Read My Lips

5. Godforsaken Town

6. Run Boy Run

7. Make It Up To You

8. Nothing Left To Lose

9. Oh Death

Total playing time: 22:05

Band-Links:

FINNEGAN'S HELL – One Finger Salute Line Up Pabs Finnegan Mick Finnegan San Finnegan Ace Finnegan Old Roxy

