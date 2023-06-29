Home » Finsterforst, Heathen Foray & Nordblut – Austria Tour 2023 – Graz & Attnang-Puchheim – Announcement
Finsterforst, Heathen Foray & Nordblut – Austria Tour 2023 – Graz & Attnang-Puchheim – Announcement

Finsterforst, Heathen Foray & Nordblut – Austria Tour 2023 – Graz & Attnang-Puchheim – Announcement

Finsterforst, Heathen Foray, Nordblut
2 dates in Austria!

Finsterforst, Heathen Foray, Nordblut, Crowheart / Explosive Graz
Tickets: directly from Heathen Foray, Nordblut or Crowheart as well as at [email protected]
Support: Crowheart
Beginning: 09/29/2023, 7:00 p.m

Folk/Pagan Night / Finsterforst / Heathen Foray / Nordblut / Norse Kingdom / Raws Diner – Attnang-Puchheim
Tickets: directly from Heathen Foray, Nordblut, Regnum Noricum or The Crescent’s Call as well as at patrick.b (a) soundmagnet.eu
Support: The Norse Kingdom, The Crescent’s Call

Beginning: 09/30/2023, 7:00 p.m
Preis: from € 25.00 in presale, box office € 30.00

Window forest are coming to Austria with new material exclusively for two shows. The reinforcements were none other than the Austrian pagan metal band from Heathen Foray and Nordblut secured.

To round it all off, high-quality local acts will also open the two evenings.

Don’t miss this spectacle!

