Home » FINSTERFORST – unveil second track from upcoming mini album
Entertainment

FINSTERFORST – unveil second track from upcoming mini album

by admin
FINSTERFORST – unveil second track from upcoming mini album

FINSTERFORST unveil the second track “Jenseits – Kapitel II: Dualität” from the upcoming mini-album, which will be released via AOP Records.

Founded in 2004, FINSTERFORST have released 5 albums and 2 EPs so far. Starting out as a folk metal act with heavy accordion use, the band has evolved their sound into some kind of epic and cinematic mix of post, post black, black and folk metal with a tremendous range of different vocal styles and heavy riffing. The band themselves call this sound Black Forest Metal, referring to their roots in the Black Forest.

FINSTERFORST – Beyond – Chapter II: Duality (Official Track 2023)

During the Covid pandemic, Finsterforst asked their fans for help in funding a new single-song EP lasting almost 40 minutes. The fans came to help, beyond was born. Dark Forest are definitely not made for streaming, but continue to forge their own path to create stunning art that will stand the test of time.

FINSTERFORST are:

Olli Berlin – brutal, extreme, dirty, clean solo & choir vocals
Simon Schillinger – lead, rhythm & acoustic guitars, clean solo & choir vocals, synth & orchestral arrangements
David Schuldis – lead & rhythm guitars, choir vocals
Tobias Weinreich – electric & acoustic bass
Cornelius Heck – drums, choir vocals
Sebastian Scherrer – keyboards, choir vocals

Band-Links:

The post FINSTERFORST – Reveal second track from upcoming mini album appeared first on earshot.at.

See also  Ángela Aguilar Stuns with Bold Eye Look on the Red Carpet at Youth Awards 2023

You may also like

Chinese Host Jin Xing Sparks Controversy with Comments...

ANGRA – Music video for the first single...

Controversial Music Band Yahritza and His Essence Sparks...

AMARANTHE – announce new album in Wacken

Daniel Rossen – Live in Pioneertown & Santa...

GOTHMINISTER – unveil music video for brand new...

Meet Jonathan Suazo: 2023’s Top Emerging Jazz Artist...

The Rare White-Headed Langur: A National Treasure of...

concert #57: the notwist @ arena | 09/24/2022

2023 Chengdu Biennale: Leveraging the Universiade to Promote...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy