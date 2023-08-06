FINSTERFORST – unveil second track from upcoming mini album

FINSTERFORST unveil the second track “Jenseits – Kapitel II: Dualität” from the upcoming mini-album, which will be released via AOP Records.

Founded in 2004, FINSTERFORST have released 5 albums and 2 EPs so far. Starting out as a folk metal act with heavy accordion use, the band has evolved their sound into some kind of epic and cinematic mix of post, post black, black and folk metal with a tremendous range of different vocal styles and heavy riffing. The band themselves call this sound Black Forest Metal, referring to their roots in the Black Forest.

FINSTERFORST – Beyond – Chapter II: Duality (Official Track 2023)

During the Covid pandemic, Finsterforst asked their fans for help in funding a new single-song EP lasting almost 40 minutes. The fans came to help, beyond was born. Dark Forest are definitely not made for streaming, but continue to forge their own path to create stunning art that will stand the test of time.

FINSTERFORST are:

Olli Berlin – brutal, extreme, dirty, clean solo & choir vocals

Simon Schillinger – lead, rhythm & acoustic guitars, clean solo & choir vocals, synth & orchestral arrangements

David Schuldis – lead & rhythm guitars, choir vocals

Tobias Weinreich – electric & acoustic bass

Cornelius Heck – drums, choir vocals

Sebastian Scherrer – keyboards, choir vocals

