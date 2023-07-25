Fire in a precarious settlement in Villa Crespo: 25 people evacuated and two interned

A large-scale fire was recorded this morning in a precarious settlement located in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Cresponear the intersection of the avenues Dorrego and Corrientes, with some 25 people evacuated and two transferred for medical attention, although without seriousness.

In this sense, the head of the Emergency Medical Care System (Same), Alberto Crescenti, reported around 7:30 that the fire was already “controlled” and that in principle all the people who lived in that place had been evacuated.

Fire in a nursing home in Córdoba

“The incident is under control. The firefighters are working carefully inside due to the risk of explosion of jugs,” Crescenti said in statements made to the press at the scene.

The incident occurred in a precarious settlement, with wooden and sheet metal houses, located next to the San Martín railway line, below the viaduct and near the atlanta Court, in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of Villa Crespo, a few meters from Corrientes and Dorrego avenues. According to what was recorded by Crescenti, two people were transferred to the Tornú and Pirovano hospitals for medical attention.

One of those people, an 81-year-old man, due to smoke inhalation, while the other transfer was a 71-year-old man, due to head trauma. In this sense, the head of Same explained that neither of the two cases was serious.

So far, 12 ambulances had been transferred to the scene of the fire and at least five fire crews were working.

