A major fire is It is currently registered in a warehouse in Cipolletti, located in the Industrial Park. Firefighters from the town and from Fernández Oro, together with municipal personnel, are working to try to extinguish the fire.

Fire and police personnel are present at the scene. Also, from the Civil Protection area. The fire is on Hugo Kogan street.

The director of Civil Protection, Gustavo Chianese informed RÍO NEGRO, after midnight that they were still working.

He also specified that There are five fire departments, among which there are two from Fernández Oro. Also, the municipality had of watering cans. Likewise, Civil Protection and Human Development personnel collaborate by bringing water to the firefighters.

some witnesses They indicated that explosions were heard.

Due to the fire, important material losses in a fabric warehouse, as reported by LU19.

The flames were reported around 10:00 p.m. Neighbors noticed the large column of smoke that was on the site.

At the moment, no official information has been provided. How did the fire originate?

