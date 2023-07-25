Fires in Algeria leave 34 dead and hundreds injured

ALGIERS (AP) — Fires ripping through forests, mountain villages and small towns in northern Algeria have killed at least 34 people, 23 of them in the coastal region of Bejaia, according to authorities and local radio.

The dead included 10 soldiers surrounded by flames during an evacuation, the Defense Ministry said Monday night.

Bejaia, which is part of the Kabyle Berber region east of Algiers, was the hardest hit area, local Soummam radio reported on Tuesday. Wind-driven flames that swept through villages to the coast injured another 197 people, according to the radio.

Some 8,000 firefighters with 530 trucks and the support of hydrant military aircraft were battling the flames in sweltering heat, according to the latest reports.

Summer fires in this North African country have caused extensive damage and casualties in recent years.

At least 37 people died in August last year in fires in northern Algeria near the Tunisian border.

Strong winds and heat waves have sparked fires around the Mediterranean this summer.

According to the TSA online news site, the National Weather Office said temperatures reached 50 degrees C (122 F) in some regions, but were forecast to drop starting Tuesday.

